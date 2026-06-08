Canada Announces Airlines Loan Program Amid Soaring Fuel Costs and Geopolitical Tensions

The Canadian government has launched a C$150 million repayable loan program to assist airlines grappling with high fuel prices caused by Middle East conflict and Strait of Hormuz closure. While the initiative aims to ensure stable air travel, critics argue it repeats past mistakes of COVID-19 bailouts and fails to address underlying industry cost issues.

The federal government has announced a new loan program for airlines struggling with high fuel prices , offering up to C$150 million in repayable loans to provide stability and ensure continued, reliable flight access for Canadians ahead of the busy summer travel season.

Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne stated the program aims to help carriers cope with escalating costs driven by geopolitical tensions, specifically referencing the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz that disrupted global oil supply chains. This initiative comes as jet fuel prices, though slightly reduced from a peak of US$4.34 per gallon in late April, remain significantly above pre-war levels of about US$2 per gallon.

To qualify, airlines must agree to restrict executive pay and maintain Canadian operations, though specific terms are negotiable. The government has also temporarily paused collecting the federal excise tax on fuel as an additional measure to alleviate pressure on carriers.

However, the move has ignited a heated debate over the long-term wisdom of providing financial support to an industry repeatedly dependent on public funds. Former Air Canada chief operating officer Duncan Dee and WestJet have publicly criticized the plan, urging the government to address systemic cost issues instead of perpetuating a cycle of temporary bailouts. They argue that past COVID-19-related loans, totaling roughly C$400 million that were forgiven in 2025, effectively became direct taxpayer subsidies and set a problematic precedent.

WestJet's spokesperson emphasized that airlines need a sustainable future built on fixing foundational economic barriers, not corporate charity. Similarly, Conservative Deputy Leader Melissa Lantsman contended the loans treat only a symptom, not the disease, and that consumers seldom benefit from such bailouts. Other carriers, including Flair, Porter, and Air Transat, have expressed support, saying they welcome the offer and are reviewing the program details.

The government's earlier pandemic-era efforts through the Large Employer Emergency Financing Facility provided hundreds of millions in loans to major airlines like Air Canada, Air Transat, Sunwing, and Porter. Critics warn that without structural reforms, the industry will continue to rely on taxpayer money, while the government maintains the new loans are repayable and designed to protect travelers and maintain competition during an era of volatile energy markets





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