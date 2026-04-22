Canada and World News Roundup: Election Celebrations, Crime Updates, and More

A comprehensive overview of recent news events, including political developments, crime reports, sports announcements, cultural preservation efforts, scientific advancements, and consumer trends.

A diverse range of news stories unfolded across Canada and internationally this past weekend and continuing into the week. In British Columbia, celebrations were underway for New Democrat MLA Joan Phillip and her husband, Grand Chief Stewart Phillip, following recent election results.

The couple was pictured enjoying the moment as returns came in on Saturday, October 19th, 2024, in Vancouver. However, the province also grapples with serious crime, as details emerged regarding a suspect in the Fairview Mall shooting. Police investigations revealed the individual is also linked to a 2023 jewelry heist in Oshawa, where over $235,000 worth of items were stolen.

Simultaneously, the legal proceedings surrounding Jamie Bacon, a well-known figure in British Columbia’s criminal underworld, are nearing a conclusion with his impending release in Edmonton. Further east, in Ontario, a Guelph Police officer faces continued scrutiny during a penalty hearing related to an on-duty assault. The officer has already admitted to the offense, and the hearing will determine the appropriate disciplinary action. In the Ontario Hockey League, the Barrie Colts are preparing for a matchup against the Brantford Bulldogs.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has indicated that the first year without seasonal time changes will be a crucial period for assessment, gauging the impact of the policy shift on the province. The political landscape also saw developments at the federal level, with Nathan MacKinnon criticizing what he termed ‘silly partisan games’ as the Liberal party secured control of a key committee. This move signals potential shifts in the dynamics of parliamentary proceedings.

Meanwhile, a fascinating glimpse into history was offered with a look at the White House bunker, particularly relevant in the context of the legal challenges facing Donald Trump. Beyond Canadian borders, the world of sports received exciting news with France selected to host the 2031 Men's Basketball World Cup, while Japan will host the 2030 Women's tournament.

Cultural preservation efforts are also underway, as organists strive to save a historical instrument facing decline, lamenting what some call ‘the day the music dies’. A tragic search concluded with the recovery of one body from the six crew members missing after a ship capsized during a typhoon. Scientific advancements continue, with researchers dedicating decades to breeding improved potato varieties specifically for chip production, a process that remains ongoing.

In a lighter, yet intriguing story, unusual behavior has been observed among monkeys at a popular tourist destination, prompting investigation into the cause. Finally, a variety of consumer-focused stories gained traction, including reviews of Canadian shampoo and conditioner, innovative laundry basket solutions, budget-friendly beauty product dupes, and last-minute deals ahead of the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale. The Shopping Trends team at CTV News maintains independence from its journalistic staff, disclosing potential commission earnings from linked purchases





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