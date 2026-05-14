Canada and Western Allies Warned of Democratic Backsliding in Armenia Ahead of June Vote

An advocacy group featuring the former president of Human Rights Watch is warning Canada and its Western allies of democratic backsliding prior to the June vote in Armenia. The group found a disturbing tendency on the part of the current government to try to suppress opposition points of view and undermine some of the independent institutions that might have served as a check on executive overreach.

As the federal government prepares to send seven election observers to Armenia , an advocacy group featuring the former president of Human Rights Watch is warning Canada and its Western allies of democratic backsliding prior to the June vote.

The move comes on the heels of Prime Minister Mark Carney's visit to Yerevan during a European Political Community (EPC) summit last week. The EPC, a body composed of the European Union's 27 member states and other countries on the EU's periphery, was an initiative of French President Emmanuel Macron in 2022, in the wake of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Carney was the first non-European leader invited to the event.

The group also wrote letters to Prime Minister Mark Carney and Global Affairs Canada focusing on its findings, the group said. Canada is looking to hire seven independent elections observers to send to Armenia ahead of its parliamentary elections next month, the Privy Council Office told CBC News in a statement. They will be part of a larger mission deployed by the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).

The International Observatory for Democracy in Armenia (IODA), which conducted a fact-finding mission to Yerevan in March, found a disturbing tendency on the part of the current government to try to suppress opposition points of view and undermine some of the independent institutions that might have served as a check on executive overreach. Among those imprisoned is Pashinyan's main political opponent Samvel Karapetyan, a Russian-Armenian business tycoon currently under house arrest, as well as multiple members of the clergy.

Most of Pashinyan's opponents have been critical of his pivot away from Russia, Armenia's traditional ally, as well as what they see as too many concessions by the Armenian government in its quest for peace with Azerbaijan





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Armenia Election Observers Democratic Backsliding Prime Minister Mark Carney European Political Community (EPC) Organization For Security And Co-Operation In International Observatory For Democracy In Arm Samvel Karapetyan Armenia-Azerbaijan Conflict Political Opponents Media Figures Lawyers Clergy

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