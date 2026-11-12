Greer says Canada and U.S. held trade talks within past few days

U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer says Canada and the U.S. have spoken within the past few days about a potential trade deal, and that President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Mark Carney speak regularly.

U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer says Canada and the United States have spoken within the past few days as the two countries work toward a mutually beneficial trade deal.

Greer Highlights Regular Talks With Trump And Carney

Greer made the comments Thursday during an interview on CNBC's Squawk Pod. He said President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Mark Carney speak regularly. Greer declined to share a timeline for the negotiations. He said the substance of the deal is more important than a timeline.

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His comments follow recent predictions from U.S. Ambassador to Canada Pete Hoekstra that a trade deal could be reached before the end of 2026. Greer said Canada would love to go back to how things used to be, where there is just unfettered free trade between the two countries. He said the U.S. is working on a deal to protect the country's supply chains. But we certainly are working on it, he confirmed.

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Asked whether the U.S. midterm elections affected the trade talks, Greer defended the administration's tariff record. He said gas, oil and the vast amount of food is not subject to tariffs. He added that he and Trump are going to keep taking trade actions as necessary. What I hear from the other side is some people characterize some of the tariffs as chaotic or reckless, Greer said.

Greer Blames Democratic Attorneys General For Instability

Some people want to have more stability with Canada. I just talked to you about working on a deal with Canada. I agree on wanting to have certainty on tariffs. Greer blamed Democrat attorneys general attempting to overturn tariffs for preventing the U.S. from having more of that stability.

The Trump administration has faced multiple lawsuits and wide-spread criticism since earlier this year over the president's imposition of tariffs on 59 countries and the European Union. Most recently, Michigan Sen. -elect Abdul El-Sayed, a Democrat, said the tariff war with Canada is insane and voiced his willingness to help end the war. After Democrats take control of the House and Senate in January, they could introduce legislation aimed at changing Trump's tariff policies.

Greer Seeks Congressional Cooperation On Tariff Policies

Greer said he looks forward to working with the U.S. Congress on tariffs, despite it now being controlled by Democrats. To be honest, I think we've seen nuanced language from some members up there about tariffs that make sense and that could be helpful, he said. So I think there's room to work with them. Greer did a television interview outside the White House in Washington on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026, according to an Associated Press photo.

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The comments come as Trump and the Republican party reel from the U.S. midterm elections last week, which saw the party lose both the House of Representatives and the Senate. American voters say they were swayed to vote against Trump due to policies including taxes on foreign imports that have fuelled inflation. Greer was asked if he and Trump have spoken about whether the tariff war contributed to voter results.