Canada and Qatar signed a foreign investment promotion and protection agreement in Ottawa on Tuesday, aiming to boost Qatari investment in Canada and Canadian business opportunities in Qatar, despite criticism of Qatar's human rights record.

Canada and Qatar signed a new foreign investment promotion and protection agreement in Ottawa on Tuesday. Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand and her Qatari counterpart Dr. Ahmad bin Mohammed Al-Sayed signed the Canada-Qatar Foreign Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement.

The deal aims to encourage increased investment between the two countries. International Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu led negotiations on the agreement. He said he is proud to see the deal signed because it means more Qatari investment in Canada and more opportunities for Canadian businesses in Qatar. Sidhu said in a media statement that Qatar's economy is worth nearly $300 billion.

Also read Air Canada cancelling non-stop service between Ottawa and Orlando in the new year

Sidhu also said the Qatar Investment Authority is one of the world's largest sovereign wealth funds, with nearly US$600 billion in assets. He added that bilateral trade between Canada and Qatar exceeds $350 million. Foreign direct investment from Qatar has reached $338 million, according to Sidhu. Prime Minister Mark Carney visited Doha in January, becoming the first sitting Canadian prime minister to visit Qatar.

Advertisement

Criticism Over Canadian Diplomatic Visits to China and Qatar

He made the trip after visiting Beijing. The visit drew criticism from Conservative MP Shuv Majumdar, who chided Carney on the platform X over his outreach to both China and Qatar. Majumdar cited their dire human rights records and past support for Canada's adversaries. They traffic in the worst elements of the world because they turn these assets they've built up into the indispensable dependencies, Majumdar said.

He said Canada should instead boost trade ties with Taiwan and Arab countries that have normalized relations with Israel. Human Rights Watch still raises numerous concerns about Qatar. These include slave labour resulting in migrant work deaths, restrictions on free expression and increasing surveillance. Qatar chafed at widespread criticism of its treatment of migrant workers and its human rights record before hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Human Rights Concerns and LGBTQ Restrictions in Qatar

During that event, Qatar's officials barred the entry of articles of clothing with rainbows, including items without LGBTQ+ themes. Sidhu was in Qatar just ahead of Carney's visit. While in Doha, Sidhu pitched Canadian projects to the Qatar Investment Authority. The two countries also agreed to launch a Canada-Qatar business council.

The Gulf is one of the most important regions in the world as we work to attract $1 trillion in new investment to Canada and double our non-U.S. exports over the next decade, Sidhu said. That investment will build major projects here at home. And it will create good-paying jobs for Canadian workers. We're moving fast to diversify our trade relationships and build a stronger, more resilient Canadian economy, and this agreement is another step forward.

Advertisement

Qatar Mediator Role and Canada's Gulf Economic Ties

Qatar has said it serves as a mediator in international talks with the Taliban. The Taliban have maintained a political office in Qatar for years, including during the period immediately prior to their takeover of Afghanistan in 2021. The signing of the investment agreement comes as Canada seeks to deepen economic ties in the Gulf region.