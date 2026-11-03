Canada and Nigeria Expand Air Travel Agreement for 2027 Direct Flights

A new bilateral air travel agreement will enable direct flights between Canada and Nigeria starting in 2027, significantly reducing cargo spoilage and travel times for the growing diaspora.

A significant shift in transatlantic connectivity is approaching as Canada and Nigeria prepare to implement an expanded bilateral air travel agreement. This new framework will permit direct flights between the two nations, eliminating the need for lengthy layovers and drastically reducing transit times for both passengers and commercial cargo. The agreement is set to take effect next year, marking a pivotal moment for trade relations and community connections across the Atlantic.

Reducing Spoilage for Agricultural Trade

John Atoyebi, president of the African-Canadian Agricultural Producers Cooperative, highlighted the immediate economic benefits for importers. He noted that the current lack of direct flights often results in significant food waste, with yams and other perishables spoiling during extended transit periods. Nigerian yams account for approximately 70 per cent of global production, and maintaining their freshness is critical for cultural staples. Corn varieties distinct from North American types also suffer from the delays, as their specific textures and flavors cannot survive lengthy journeys without degradation.

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Flight Frequencies and Cargo Capacity Details

The agreement mandates that multiple airlines operate 14 weekly passenger flights and 10 weekly cargo flights between the two countries. Currently, cargo shipments from Nigeria can take anywhere between one to two weeks to arrive in Canada. Passenger travel times are similarly burdensome, often extending up to 48 hours depending on connecting flights. This new schedule aims to streamline logistics and provide reliable access to essential goods for Canadian businesses and consumers.

Demand Driven by Strong Diaspora Presence

The push for direct connectivity reflects the substantial growth of the Nigerian community in Canada. Statistics Canada data shows Nigeria was the fifth-leading source country for immigrants between 2016 and 2021, bringing over 40,000 newcomers. John Gradek, an aviation lecturer at McGill University, emphasized the strong demand from diaspora populations in Toronto and Vancouver. With Nigeria boasting a population base of about 243 million, the potential for travel and remittance flows remains vast and untapped.

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Personal Impact on Students and Families

For students like Christianah Oyewale, a PhD candidate at Simon Fraser University, the current travel infrastructure poses significant logistical challenges. She currently endures 12-hour layovers in cities like Paris while traveling to visit her children or attend academic conferences. A direct route would allow her to maintain closer ties with her family in Nigeria without the exhaustion of multi-leg journeys. This personal struggle is common among the estimated 40,000 Nigerians who now call Canada home.

Premium Pricing and Future Flight Estimates

John Gradek warned that travelers should expect premium pricing for these new direct services, with economy fares potentially reaching $1,100 to $1,200 and business class costs between $3,000 and $4,000. Service is anticipated to launch in spring or summer of 2027, with approximately three weekly flights initially operating from hubs like Calgary, Toronto, or Vancouver. Each direct flight from Canada to Lagos is estimated to last between 11 and 12 hours, offering a much-needed alternative to the current fragmented travel network.