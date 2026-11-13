Canada and Finland Advance to 2026 IIHF Women's World Championship Semifinals

Canada defeated Czechia 3-2 while Finland dominated Germany 6-0 in the 2026 IIHF Women's World Championship quarterfinals, setting up the semifinals.

Canada and Finland secured their spots in the semifinals of the 2026 IIHF Women's World Championship on the opening day of the knockout stage. The victories eliminate Czechia and Germany from medal contention as the tournament shifts to its final round of four teams.

Canada defeated Czechia 3-2 in a physically intense matchup that showcased the depth of the Canadian roster. Finland overwhelmed Germany with a decisive 6-0 victory, displaying superior speed and structural discipline throughout all three periods.

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Canada Edges Czechia in Physical Battle

Canada defeated Czechia 3-2 to secure their quarterfinal victory. The game began as a physical contest between two rivals, with Czechia holding the Canadians off the scoreboard until the early stages of the second period.

Less than 90 seconds into the second frame, Sarah Fillier scored her third goal of the tournament. Rebecca Leslie added a power-play goal shortly after, giving Canada a 2-0 advantage before Czechia could respond.

Kristyna Kaltounkova scored a rebound on the power play around the halfway mark of the middle period. She restored Czechia's momentum by scoring again early in the third period, but Canada held firm to win.

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Renata Fast added a second goal in Denmark to restore Canada's two-goal lead before Kaltounkova's third-period effort. Canada outshot Czechia 41-16, with Eve Gascon making 14 saves in her second start of the tournament.

Rebecca Leslie, a first-year member of the Women's Worlds roster, impressed with a speed and vision-based goal. Sarah Fillier, who missed the first two games due to injury, demonstrated she was 100 percent healthy with strong playmaking.

Kristyna Kaltounkova was effective despite her team's loss, scoring both goals in the dirty areas near the net. For Czechia, goaltender Ema Puskarova made 38 saves, though she faced significant defensive pressure from the Canadian offense.

Finland Dominates Germany with Six-Goal Rout

Finland defeated Germany 6-0 in a dominant performance that extended Germany's semifinal drought to nine years. Finland advanced to the semifinals for the third consecutive Women's World Championship.

Finland controlled the play from the start, with Michelle Karvinen scoring the first goal of the tournament for the team. Julia Schalin added her second tournament goal, giving Finland a 2-0 lead by the end of the first period.

Viivi Vainikka scored on the power play in the second period to extend the lead. The Finnish forecheck overwhelmed Germany, leading to sustained pressure and additional scoring opportunities in the middle frame.

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Petra Nieminen, Krista Parkkonen, and Elisa Holopainen scored in the third period to complete the six-goal victory. Nieminen had been quiet in the group stage but delivered in this critical elimination game.

Finland outshot Germany 32-11, with goaltender Sanni Ahola recording a shutout with 11 saves. Sandra Abstreiter made 26 saves for Germany, who failed to score on their only power-play opportunity.

Semifinal Implications and Statistical Breakdown

Four teams now compete for medals as the tournament enters its final stage. Canada and Finland demonstrated their ability to execute under pressure, while Czechia and Germany failed to overcome their opponents.

Canada went 1-for-4 on the power play, while Finland converted 1 of 3 chances. Germany failed to score on their single power-play opportunity, highlighting the defensive discipline of the Finnish backline.

Fourteen different players recorded points for Finland in the victory over Germany. This depth of scoring contributed to their ability to maintain control throughout the entire game against a German team struggling to generate offense.

For Czechia, this loss marks the first time since 2021 that they have failed to reach the semifinals. The defeat ends their campaign and highlights the need for improved offensive execution in high-stakes matches.

The semifinals will determine which teams advance to the gold and bronze medal games. Canada and Finland have proven they can handle the pressure of elimination hockey, setting the stage for a final round of intense competition.