Canada and EU Aim for Associate Membership Deal Within Seven Months

Canada and the EU aim to sign an associate membership agreement within seven months, Prime Minister Mark Carney says after the Montreal summit.

Prime Minister Mark Carney said Friday that Canada and the European Union are working toward an agreement that would make Canada the EU's first associate member, with a timeline of seven months to conclude negotiations if all goes well. The announcement followed a two-day EU-Canada summit in Montreal on Thursday and Friday, where Carney met with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and other delegates.

Canada EU Associate Membership Talks Advance

Carney said Ottawa and Brussels are seeking the deepest possible partnership short of accession. In the coming months, the two sides will meet to determine the full substance, scale and scope of this new form of membership. Von der Leyen, who championed the idea of associate membership in Strasbourg last month, said she believes in building a partnership with Canada that comes closer to membership than anything the EU has done before.

Also read EU Champions Associate Membership for Canada Despite Term Dropping from Joint Statement

Despite enthusiasm from top officials, the talks face political hurdles within the EU. Achim Hurrelmann, co-director of the Centre for European Studies at Carleton University, said negotiating that status could prove difficult, especially in the short term. He noted that once all member states get involved, as seen in negotiating the summit declaration, the entity moves only very slowly.

The joint statement signed at the summit commits both sides to defining by the 2027 EU-Canada Summit the concept of an ever-closer association of Canada to the EU, short of full membership. However, the 27-member bloc opted against including the term associate member in the statement, a phrase that has seen pushback from countries like Germany, which view it as a stepping-stone to permanent membership for countries like Ukraine.

Advertisement

Political Risks and EU Elections Loom

Upcoming elections in major European countries could shake up the nature of the talks. Spain's general election is set for Nov. 29, France's presidential election is in April, and Poland will hold parliamentary elections on Nov. 11 next year. Hurrelmann said the main challenge remains a lack of clarity on the term associate membership in Europe, noting that Canadian officials this week used the strongest embrace of the term he has seen from the Canadian side.

He added that even if it is associate membership, it is not just some kind of occasional political agreement but something quite fundamental, so member states will definitely insist on their right to be heard. Carney said he will meet with EU presidents periodically to track progress, and Canada's federal cabinet will meet with European cabinets in Canada in March. The prime minister will then attend European Council meetings in June, where the aim is to conclude negotiations. EU members would have to approve the resulting agreement, which would also be put to a vote in the House of Commons.

Carney has said he is not married to the term associate member and is more concerned about the outcomes from closer economic and defence ties. Hurrelmann suggested that finding a different label might eventually do the trick, but that remains to be seen.

Economic and Defence Ties in Focus

The joint statement signed Friday calls for more industrial collaboration and supply chain integration and cites various joint projects. There are plans to create a new Canada-EU business council. The Prime Minister's Office said Canada and the European Union will in the coming months take their first steps toward a new transatlantic data cable and study how to increase liquefied natural gas exports to the European market.

Advertisement

The summit also produced a joint statement promoting what the two sides called a Canada-EU Alliance for the Future, underscoring a shared commitment to deepen ties across a range of areas. The push for closer ties comes as the EU seeks reliable partners amid global uncertainties, and Canada looks to diversify its trade and security relationships.