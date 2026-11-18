Prime Minister Mark Carney announces expanded financial market access and currency swap renewal between Canada and China to reduce US reliance and ease trade tensions.

Prime Minister Mark Carney announced on Wednesday, Nov 18, 2026, that Canada and China are implementing measures to significantly widen access for financial firms in each other's respective markets. This strategic move was unveiled during a speech at the 2026 APEC CEO Summit in Shenzhen, southern China's Guangdong province, marking a pivotal shift in diplomatic and economic engagement between the two nations. The initiative aims to provide the countries with essential tools to act decisively during periods of financial stress, moving away from exclusive dependencies that could threaten economic stability.

Financial Integration And Currency Mechanisms

Carney emphasized the critical need for diversification in global finance, noting that when businesses depend on too few currencies or single payment channels, disruption can spread quickly when it occurs. To mitigate these risks, China and Canada have renewed the currency swap arrangement between their central banks, a mechanism that allows the two nations to issue each other's currencies directly. This renewed framework is designed to facilitate smoother cross-border transactions and reduce the vulnerability of both economies to external shocks or payment system failures.

Also read Canada's exports to China up almost 40 per cent since last year

Strategic Re-engagement And US Tariffs

The financial developments follow a broader strategy by Ottawa to reduce Canada's heavy reliance on the United States, which has imposed hefty tariffs on many Canadian products. Canada's Foreign Minister Anita Anand previously told Reuters that the country is taking a step-by-step approach to re-engaging with China after years of strained relations. This diplomatic thaw is partly driven by Canada's desire to find alternative markets to the world's second-largest economy, thereby buffering against the economic impact of American trade policies.

Trade Concessions And Agricultural Relief

A major component of the current agreements involves tangible trade concessions between the two governments. President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Carney agreed to extend and expand a preliminary arrangement designed to improve market access for Canadian farmers and seafood harvesters in China. As part of this deal, China will provide additional tariff relief for approximately C$400 million, equivalent to $280 million USD, in Canadian exports. This relief specifically targets key agricultural sectors, including frozen pork cuts and various fish and seafood products, offering immediate financial benefits to Canadian producers.

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Steel, Aluminium And Strategic Partnership

In exchange for the agricultural concessions, Canada has agreed to extend by two years existing remission measures for certain Chinese steel and aluminium products. These measures are currently set to expire at the end of 2026, meaning Canadian importers will benefit from continued tariff exemptions for these industrial materials. This reciprocal arrangement supports Carney's broader economic strategy of diversifying trade relationships while maintaining critical supply chains for domestic industries that rely on raw materials from China.

Diplomatic Milestones And Future Outlook

During their interactions, Xi Jinping stated that since the two countries agreed in January to advance the China-Canada strategic partnership, exchanges and cooperation across various fields have fully resumed. This declaration signals a complete normalization of high-level diplomatic contact and suggests that the financial and trade agreements reached at the APEC summit are just the beginning of a wider reintegration of the two economies. The renewal of central bank swaps and the expansion of market access represent concrete steps toward a more resilient and diversified economic relationship between Ottawa and Beijing.