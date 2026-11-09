Canada extends tariff relief to June 30, 2028, adds non-steel goods

Ottawa extends its tariff remission program by one year to June 30, 2028, expanding eligibility to non-steel goods while excluding items reliably sourced in Canada.

The federal government is extending its tariff relief program for firms importing tariffed U.S. goods by another year, pushing the expiration date to June 30, 2028.

The program will also expand to cover non-steel goods used in manufacturing, agricultural production, mining and oil and gas extraction. The changes were announced as Washington's ambassador to Canada signaled a potential trade deal before the end of 2026, while Democrats push back on Trump's tariffs.

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Ottawa has offered what it calls a temporary remission program since the early days of Canada's retaliatory duties against the United States, aiming to reduce the burden on Canadian firms caught in the tariff crossfire. The government has routinely extended the program and modified what is eligible for remissions as it looks to give itself more time to help firms transition away from U.S. suppliers, particularly for steel. The latest extension continues that pattern.

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Expanded Tariff Relief Eligibility Details

Goods used by public education entities, including those mandated by Indigenous organizations, will also be eligible for relief under the expanded program. Ottawa says it is also planning to exclude goods from the remissions program that can be reliably sourced in Canada, such as certain trailers, aluminum wire and paperboard products. The program's expansion into non-steel sectors reflects a broader effort to support industries beyond steel that have been affected by retaliatory tariffs.

Manufacturing, agriculture, mining and oil and gas extraction are among the sectors that will now benefit from the relief. The decision to exclude goods that can be reliably sourced in Canada is intended to encourage domestic sourcing while still providing relief where supply chains cannot easily shift away from U.S. suppliers. Certain trailers, aluminum wire and paperboard products are among the goods that will no longer be eligible for remission.

Supply Chain Transition Timeline Ends

The extension to June 30, 2028 gives Canadian firms additional time to adjust their supply chains and transition away from U.S. suppliers. The government has consistently said the program is temporary and designed to help firms through the transition period. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 9, 2026.