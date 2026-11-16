Canaccord Genuity to sell UK wealth arm and go private in dual deal

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. has agreed to sell its UK wealth management business and become a private company, with shareholders set to receive cash payments under the dual transaction.

The Canadian Press The logo for Canaccord Genuity is shown in Toronto on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Staff - The Canadian Press TORONTO - Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. has signed a deal to sell its wealth management business in the United Kingdom and become a private company.

Under the agreement, private equity investors Centerbridge Partners LP and Mubadala Investment Co. PJSC will buy the British wealth management operations in a deal that values the business at about 1.17 billion pounds. Meanwhile, a company led by Canaccord Genuity chair and CEO Dan Daviau will acquire the rest of the company's business in a go-private transaction.

Also read Dan Daviau Launches Second $1.6 Billion Bid to Privatize Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Shareholders Cash Payment UK Sale

Canaccord Genuity shareholders are expected to receive a cash payment of $7.45 per share, plus 4.15 pounds per share from the sale of wealth management business in the United Kingdom. It said the sale of the British wealth management business is expected to go ahead regardless of the completion of the go-private transaction. The deal marks a major shift for the Canadian financial services firm as it exits the UK wealth market and transitions to private ownership.

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