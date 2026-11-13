Ontario officials seek meeting with Stellantis CEO to delay Brampton plant sale

Ontario and federal officials hope a meeting with Stellantis Global CEO Antonio Filosa can buy time to keep the Brampton assembly plant open. The plant is slated for sale to Roshel, and Ottawa says Stellantis must repay hundreds of millions in subsidies.

Ontario and federal officials are hoping an upcoming meeting with Stellantis Global CEO Antonio Filosa can buy time to explore options for keeping auto manufacturing jobs at the Brampton assembly plant, which the company has announced it will sell.

The plant was shut down in 2023 for retooling to build electric Jeep vehicles, but the plan was paused and the plant never reopened. More than 2,200 workers have been on lay-off pay since then. Stellantis announced on Nov. 9 that it would sell off the Brampton assembly plant, which used to make Chrysler vehicles. The planned buyer is armoured vehicle manufacturer Roshel.

Also read Canadian Government to Meet Stellantis, Union, Ontario Over Brampton Plant Sale

Officials Seek To Keep Brampton Plant Warm

Ontario Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade Vic Fedeli told reporters Friday that the goal is to keep the plant warm. He spoke while touring the Martinrea automotive factory in Vaughan with federal Industry Minister Mélanie Joly. Fedeli said Unifor had asked from the start that the plant not be closed. He said the meeting with Filosa will aim to present suggestions and supports, and to buy time.

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Our job, with Minister Joly, Premier Ford and myself, is to meet with the global CEO now and show them: Here are some suggestions. Here are the supports that we have. What we really want from you is to buy some time, Fedeli said. He added that once automotive jobs leave a plant, they tend not to return.

Joly said Thursday she was fed up with Stellantis. On Friday, she reiterated that the company cannot close the plant and is on the hook for hundreds of millions of dollars. Our position is clear: they cannot close the plant, Joly said. We said that if they would, we would sue them.

Joly Threatens To Sue Stellantis

That is why I sent a letter of notice yesterday, and they are on the hook for hundreds of millions of dollars. Meanwhile, we will work with the union, with Unifor President Lana Payne, to find good jobs for the Stellantis workers because we want the Brampton plant to reopen.

Joly maintains Stellantis will have to repay the federal government hundreds of millions of dollars in federal subsidies it received if it closes the plant and follows through on the planned sale to Roshel. She has said she is ready to sue the company to recover the money. Stellantis has offered to repay just 24 million dollars for the plant closure.

Joly has given the company 30 days to correct the conditions she says bring it in violation of its funding agreement with the government. She clarified that the government cannot block the sale of the plant under the Investment Canada Act because Stellantis is operating through its Canadian subsidiary.

Government Levers Target Federal Subsidies

So the levers we have is actually through the fact that they came to see us for money to support their investments in key facilities in Brampton, in Windsor, and also in the battery plant, and so that is why we have that lever, Joly said. And at the same time, we are putting an aggressive package on the table because we want Stellantis to keep the plant open.

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Fedeli said the province has not provided any money for the Stellantis facility in Brampton to date. Our investment in Brampton is zero at this time. We have not advanced any funds to Brampton. Period, he said.

So our scenarios are a little different. He said Ontario has advanced 55 million dollars to Stellantis for its Windsor contract, and the company has honoured all its commitments there. They have built the plant they said they would build, hired the employees they said they would hire, and their contract with us for the work in Windsor is up to date, Fedeli said. Fedeli and Joly also touted a joint federal-provincial investment in a Honda plant in Alliston, Ontario.

Honda Investment Contrasts With Stellantis Deal

Honda is making an initial 166 million dollar investment as part of a broader 867 million dollar commitment. The federal government will provide 313 million dollars, while the Ontario government will chip in 156 million dollars. The Brampton plant previously produced Chrysler vehicles before it was idled. The company had planned to retool it for electric Jeep production but paused that plan.

The site has remained closed since 2023. The potential sale to Roshel has raised concerns about the future of auto manufacturing in Brampton and the workers who have been waiting for the plant to reopen. Joly said the government is working with Unifor to find good jobs for the Stellantis workers. The meeting with Filosa is expected to involve both federal and provincial officials.

Fedeli said the aim is to show the company the supports available and to buy time. He warned that once automotive jobs leave a plant, they tend not to return. With files from CTV News and The Canadian Press