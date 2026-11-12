PEI seafood exporters seek China sales after two-year tariff extension on lobster and crab

Island seafood exporters are pursuing new sales in China after Ottawa extended a deal keeping additional 25 per cent Chinese tariffs off Canadian lobster and crab through the end of 2028, while the U.S. remains the dominant market.

Island seafood exporters are looking to turn new connections in China into sales as trade tensions with the United States drive a push to diversify.

Bruce Palmer is back at his fish mart on Summerside's waterfront after a provincial trade mission to Canada's second-largest seafood market. The mission offered local exporters a chance to mingle with importers and distributors. It kicked off with the China Fisheries & Seafood Expo in Qingdao before meetings in Beijing and Shanghai. Palmer said 40 or 50 potential buyers stopped by the booth he shared with other P.E.

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I. businesses.

"Everybody was interested. They're all looking for fresh product," said Palmer, who owns JMK Fish Mart. Earlier this month, Ottawa announced a two-year extension of a deal keeping additional 25 per cent Chinese tariffs off Canadian lobster and crab through the end of 2028. The relief was set to expire in December, but Palmer says the renewal has lifted his biggest concern.

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Tariff Relief Supports Lobster and Crab Exports

"It's fantastic," he said. "I think we have a better relationship with China now than the U.S." But he cautions that losing the U.S. market would mean "big trouble. " Between 2022 and 2025, Canada's annual fish and seafood exports to China averaged about $1.3 billion after adjusting for inflation, according to Fisheries and Oceans Canada.

The U.S. remains the largest customer by far, buying $6.1 billion in Canadian fish and seafood in 2025, or 72 per cent of the country's seafood exports by value. Some seafood products are excluded from the tariff relief, including shrimp, prawns, clams and sea cucumbers. They will still face additional duties. Palmer said he is not licensed to ship his own products directly to China, but is working to secure approval to sell live lobster.

He also wants to sell live eels and bluefin tuna, which remain subject to regular import duties. He is optimistic those trade barriers can be overcome.

"I'm sure they'll make ways to get around them in the future," he said. The trade mission comes as Canada's seafood industry seeks to reduce reliance on the U.S. market amid ongoing trade tensions. China is Canada's second-largest seafood market, and exporters see room to grow. The two-year tariff extension covers lobster and crab through the end of 2028.

It keeps additional 25 per cent Chinese tariffs off those products, providing certainty for exporters planning shipments. The relief was originally set to expire in December before Ottawa announced the extension. For Palmer, the trip to China was a chance to build relationships that could lead to future sales. He shared a booth with other P.E.

I. businesses and spoke with dozens of potential buyers. The interest in fresh product was encouraging, he said. Palmer's fish mart on Summerside's waterfront is his base as he works to expand into new markets. He is pursuing approval to sell live lobster to China and hopes to eventually add live eels and bluefin tuna.

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China Remains Second Largest Seafood Market

Those products still face regular import duties, but Palmer is confident solutions can be found. While China offers growth potential, the U.S. remains the overwhelming buyer of Canadian seafood. In 2025, U.S. purchases accounted for 72 per cent of Canadian seafood exports by value, worth $6.1 billion. Canada's annual exports to China averaged about $1.3 billion between 2022 and 2025 after adjusting for inflation.

Some products are not covered by the tariff relief. Shrimp, prawns, clams and sea cucumbers will still face additional Chinese duties. For exporters in those categories, the trade picture remains more complicated. Palmer's optimism reflects a broader push among Island seafood exporters to diversify.

The provincial trade mission gave them a chance to meet importers and distributors face to face. The China Fisheries & Seafood Expo in Qingdao was the first stop, followed by meetings in Beijing and Shanghai. The extension of the tariff deal through 2028 gives exporters more time to build those relationships. For Palmer, the renewal removed his biggest worry and opened the door to new opportunities.

"It's fantastic," he said, adding that he believes Canada's relationship with China is now better than with the U.S. Still, he warned that the U.S. market remains critical. Losing it would mean "big trouble" for the industry. The numbers show why: the U.S. buys nearly three-quarters of Canadian seafood exports by value. Canada's fish and seafood exports to China have averaged about $1.3 billion annually after adjusting for inflation between 2022 and 2025.

That makes China the second-largest market, but far behind the U.S. in value. Exporters hope the tariff extension will help close some of that gap. Palmer's plans include selling live lobster, live eels and bluefin tuna to China. He is not currently licensed to ship his own products directly there, but is working to secure approval.

Expanding Live Seafood Sales to China

The products he wants to add remain subject to regular import duties, but he is optimistic.

"I'm sure they'll make ways to get around them in the future," he said. The trade mission and the tariff extension together give Island exporters a foundation to build on as they seek to diversify beyond the U.S. market.