A new federal policy allows drones to apply pesticides already approved for planes and helicopters, and a P.E.I. trial showed drones can cut pesticide use and costs compared with conventional sprayers.

A new federal policy introduced this summer allows pesticides already approved for spraying by planes and helicopters to be applied by drones in Canada. Previously, those products needed specific authorization for drone use, a barrier because relatively few had received approval.

The change expands how farmers can treat crops from above, including in Prince Edward Island, where conventional aerial pesticide spraying remains prohibited. Potato farmers, blueberry growers and researchers gathered at a meeting this week in St. Peters Bay, P.E. I. to learn whether drones could make their work easier. Eligible drones now offer another way to treat crops from above in the province.

Also read Canadian military will keep firing howitzers to trigger B.C. avalanches, pausing plan to end program

Targeted spraying benefits drone users

The equipment could be helpful when fields are too wet for heavy machinery. Drones can also spray tall or delicate crops without risking damage from wheels and can reach harder-to-access areas or rough terrain. Perhaps the biggest benefit is the ability to target specific parts of a field rather than spraying the whole thing. That approach can reduce both costs and pesticide use.

Advertisement

Anywhere we can kind of save money and increase yield, we will usually take a risk on something like that as farmers, said Chad Mooney, a potato farmer and the founder of AgronomAI, a company specializing in agricultural drone technology. That is cost savings to the producer. And it is less pesticide use, which is good for the environment, said Ryan Barrett, research and agronomy specialist with the P.E. I. Potato Board.

In late July, Barrett and other researchers ran a trial comparing a conventional ground sprayer with a drone applying insecticide against Colorado potato beetles in a field in Huntley, P.E. I. Both treatments proved effective. Six days later, beetle populations had dropped by 100 per cent in the area treated by the ground sprayer and 96 per cent where the drone was used. Neither area needed another insecticide application for the rest of the growing season.

Cost savings from targeted spraying trials

The findings suggest farmers could significantly reduce pesticide use and costs by treating isolated problem areas. Colorado potato beetles tend to start at the edges of fields before moving inward, so farmers could first spray the circumference. Researchers calculated that if a 500-acre potato farm needed to treat just 75 acres, it could save $12,750 in insecticide costs, assuming a product cost of $30 per acre. That does not include potential savings on labour and fuel.

Those savings could add up for producers who adopt targeted spraying. But the technology comes with its own costs and limitations. A drone can cost between $20,000 and $50,000, according to Mooney, with another $20,000 to $40,000 needed for supporting equipment. That brings the total investment to less than $100,000.

Advertisement

While that might sound steep, it is far less expensive than a new wheeled sprayer, with a price tag of around $1 million. When it comes to cost-benefit analysis and ROI, it is there if the tool can start to replace this, Mooney said. Barrett says drones could also make more sense for farmers who do not need to spray very often.

Drones face regulatory hurdles and costs

A corn grower, for example, might only need to spray once or twice a year, making it difficult to justify buying an expensive conventional sprayer. But a ground sprayer could be more efficient on a very large field that needs to be treated in full. There are regulatory hurdles, too. Some products, including certain herbicides, have yet to be approved for drone use.

Mooney sees another reason to embrace drones: getting younger generations interested in agriculture. The drones, an exciting thing for young people that want to farm and learn, he said.