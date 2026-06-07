Camryn Rogers Extends Unbeaten Streak with Hammer Throw Victory at Lone Star Grand Prix

Olympic champion Camryn Rogers clinched a 79.36‑metre win in the women's hammer throw in Texas, while Canadian sprinters Andre De Grasse and Audrey Leduc secured podium finishes, underscoring Canada's strong showing at the Continental Tour Gold meet.

Canada's top hammer‑thrower Camryn Rogers extended her unbeaten run with a dominant victory at the Lone Star Grand Prix in College Station, Texas on Saturday.

The 26‑year‑old Olympic and World champion, hailing from Richmond, British Columbia, unleashed a throw of 79.36 metres in the third round, edging out American rival Rachel Richeson by a razor‑thin margin of three centimetres. Richeson recorded 79.33 metres to claim the silver medal, while China's Jie Zhao completed the podium with a distance of 76.25 metres.

Rogers has not tasted defeat in the hammer since June 3, 2025, a streak that was bolstered by a recent triumph at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku, Finland, where she surpassed the 80‑metre barrier for the third time this season. The Lone Star Grand Prix, one of two World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meetings hosted in the United States this year, provided a high‑profile stage ahead of the upcoming Los Angeles Grand Prix scheduled for June 14.

The meet also showcased a strong Canadian presence across the sprint disciplines. In the men's 100 metres, American Trayvon Bromell claimed gold with a time of 9.85 seconds, narrowly denying veteran sprinter Andre De Grasse of Markham, Ontario, who finished second in 9.91 seconds, just six hundredths of a second behind. Jamaica's world champion Oblique Seville took third place in 9.91 seconds, adding to the competitive depth of the race.

The women's 100 metres saw Jamaica's Sabrina Dockery sprint to victory in 10.97 seconds, with Canada's Audrey Leduc of Gatineau, Quebec, securing the silver medal by a margin of just five hundredths of a second. Leduc's performance highlighted her growing stature on the international sprint circuit. Further down the program, the men's 200 metres was won by Zimbabwe's Makanakaishe Charamba, who posted a time of 19.88 seconds, while Toronto's Aaron Brown claimed third place with a finish of 20.11 seconds.

In the 400 metres, American Chris Bailey captured gold in 44.35 seconds, outpacing fellow United States athletes Bryce Deadmon and Elija Godwin, who finished second and third respectively. Canadian representative Christopher Morales Williams of Vaughan, Ontario, delivered a solid performance, finishing fourth in 45.04 seconds and demonstrating the depth of Canadian middle‑distance talent.

Overall, the Lone Star Grand Prix highlighted Canada's continued strength in both field events and sprints as the nation prepares for the upcoming World Championships and the Paris 2024 Olympic Games





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Camryn Rogers Wins Women's Hammer Throw at Lone Star Grand PrixCanada's Camryn Rogers secured first place in the women's hammer throw at the Lone Star Grand Prix in Texas, throwing 79.36 meters. Her compatriots Andre De Grasse and Audrey Leduc placed second in the men's and women's 100 meters respectively at the same event.

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