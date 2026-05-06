Campfire Ban Imposed Across Coastal B.C. Due to Elevated Wildfire Risk

The BC Wildfire Service has announced a campfire ban across coastal British Columbia, including Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland, due to dry conditions and increased wildfire risk. The ban, effective Thursday at noon, prohibits all open burning as fire danger ratings rise following weeks of warm, dry weather. Officials report a significant increase in wildfire activity this season, with 25 fires since April 1, compared to 15 in the same period last year. Residents are urged to exercise caution and report any wildfires immediately.

A campfire ban is set to take effect across much of coastal British Columbia later this week as dry conditions continue to elevate wildfire risk.

The BC Wildfire Service announced that open fire prohibitions will come into force on Thursday at noon within the Coastal Fire Centre, which includes Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland. The ban will apply to all categories of open burning, including campfires, backyard burning, and industrial fires, with more specific details expected within the next one to two days, according to the fire centre.

Fire information officer Julia Caranci told CHEK News on Monday that the move comes after several weeks of warm, dry weather that has pushed fire danger ratings to concerning levels. It’s going to be very warm and dry for the next two days, Caranci said. It’s going to be quite a bit cooler towards the end of the week, but we don’t have any appreciable rain coming in the short-term forecast, at least.

So we are seeing those indices and that fire danger rating tick up because of this warming and drying spell that we’ve had. The Coastal Fire Centre has already seen an uptick in wildfire activity early in the season. Since April 1, crews have responded to 25 wildfires, compared to 15 during the same period last year. The fire department in Langford, where there’s been roughly a three-week dry spell, has also noticed an increase in fires.

I can’t recall a time where it’s been this dry this early, said Langford Fire Chief Chris Aubrey. At the moment things are escalating quite quickly. Several fires have sparked in recent days, including one near Cultus Lake on Monday morning that was brought under control with crews and aerial support.

Officials say it is still too early to predict how severe the 2026 wildfire season will be, noting that May and June are typically key months for rainfall on the coast. Until the fire ban comes into effect, residents in the coastal region are being urged to use caution when it comes to burning.

Because things are so dry right now, we want people to be extremely cautious and use great responsibility if they’re going to engage in any type of activity that could potentially lead to a wildfire, Caranci said. Anyone who spots a wildfire is asked to immediately call the BC Wildfire Service at 1-800-663-5555 or *5555 on a cell phone. The dry conditions have raised concerns among fire officials, who are urging the public to be vigilant.

The early start to the wildfire season has prompted authorities to take proactive measures to prevent further incidents. Residents are advised to avoid any activities that could spark a fire, such as using fireworks or operating machinery that could produce sparks. The BC Wildfire Service is closely monitoring the situation and will provide updates as conditions evolve.

Meanwhile, communities are being encouraged to prepare for potential wildfires by creating defensible spaces around their properties and having emergency plans in place





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