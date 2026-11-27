Paul Tenywa of North Island Pharmacy faces charges for false narcotic records and billing failures in Campbell River. Court date set for January 2027.

Paul Tenywa, a 53-year-old pharmacist based in Campbell River, British Columbia, is facing formal legal charges following a coordinated law enforcement and health authority investigation. The B.C. Prosecution Service approved these charges after police and health inspectors uncovered significant discrepancies in how narcotics were handled and recorded at the North Island Pharmacy.

Core Details Of The Investigation

The criminal charges stem from a multi-agency probe that began with the execution of a search warrant at the pharmacy premises on January 26. During this operation, Campbell River RCMP worked in tandem with officials from the province's Ministry of Health to secure evidence related to alleged regulatory violations. The scope of the inquiry was comprehensive, examining the handling, billing, record keeping, and dispensing of prescribed alternatives across the facility.

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Investigators focused specifically on whether the pharmacist and staff adhered to strict provincial regulations regarding controlled substances. The inquiry sought to determine if the pharmacy maintained accurate logs for the destruction of narcotics, a critical component of public safety and regulatory compliance in the pharmaceutical industry. The evidence gathered during this period formed the basis for the subsequent legal actions taken by the Crown.

Specific Charges And Legal Framework

Paul Tenywa is accused of knowingly providing false or misleading narcotic destruction records to inspectors, which constitutes a violation of section 51(1)(b)(i) of the Pharmaceutical Services Act. This charge suggests that the records submitted to health authorities did not accurately reflect the actual destruction of controlled drugs, potentially obscuring the flow of medication.

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In addition to the falsification of records, Tenywa faces charges for failing to keep billing records in the manner required by the Minister, contrary to section 51(1)(a) of the same Act. These billing discrepancies are treated with equal seriousness, as accurate financial tracking is essential for preventing fraud and ensuring the proper allocation of public health resources. Both charges fall under the jurisdiction of the Pharmaceutical Services Act, which governs the professional conduct of pharmacists in the province.

Stakeholder Roles And Investigation Lead

The Campbell River RCMP initiated the initial police response, including the execution of the search warrant and the collection of physical evidence. However, the Ministry of Health has assumed the lead role in the broader investigation, leveraging their specialized knowledge of pharmaceutical regulations and auditing procedures. This inter-agency cooperation highlights the seriousness with which the province views integrity in medication management and dispensing.

The B.C. Prosecution Service reviewed the evidence compiled by both the police and health inspectors before approving the charges against Tenywa. Their decision indicates that there is sufficient evidence to proceed with a legal case, although specific details about the extent of the alleged misconduct remain confidential. Police have stated they will provide no further information on the matter to respect the ongoing legal process and the lead role of the health ministry.

Real-World Impact And Next Steps

These charges carry significant professional implications for Paul Tenywa and the reputation of the North Island Pharmacy in the Campbell River community. Pharmacies are required to maintain impeccable records to ensure public safety, and violations can lead to the suspension or revocation of licenses. The case serves as a reminder of the strict regulatory environment governing controlled substances in British Columbia.

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The next procedural milestone in this case is scheduled for January 11, 2027, when Paul Tenywa is set to appear in court to address the charges. This date marks the beginning of the formal judicial process, where legal arguments will be presented regarding the validity of the evidence and the alleged violations. Until that appearance, the pharmacy continues to operate under the scrutiny of health authorities and law enforcement.

For the residents of Campbell River and the surrounding North Island region, this case underscores the importance of regulatory oversight in healthcare. The coordinated effort between the RCMP and the Ministry of Health demonstrates a zero-tolerance approach to dishonesty in pharmaceutical record-keeping. Any future developments in the legal proceedings will be reported as they become public through official court channels and health ministry statements.