Camp Mystic Director Testifies: Missed Warnings and Lack of Preparation Preceded Deadly Flood

The director of Camp Mystic, a Texas summer camp, testified that he did not see official warnings issued before a devastating flood last year that killed 27 campers and counselors. He also stated that there were no staff meetings about the pending danger, leading to a discussion about the camp's preparedness and response.

Edward Eastland, the director of Camp Mystic , a Texas summer camp , provided harrowing testimony on Monday regarding the tragic flood that claimed the lives of 27 campers and counselors last year. His account, delivered during a civil lawsuit hearing, offered a detailed perspective on the camp's response to the rapidly escalating floodwaters along the Guadalupe River. Eastland revealed that he did not see official warnings issued prior to the devastating storm and that no staff meetings were held to address the impending danger. His emotional testimony, witnessed by the grieving families of the victims, painted a picture of inadequate preparation and decision-making in the face of an unprecedented natural disaster.

Eastland admitted that the camp lacked a comprehensive, written flood evacuation plan. He acknowledged that earlier action might have saved lives, but maintained that the severity of the storm was unforeseeable. He described the frantic events of the night, including his father's late-night call regarding the heavy rain and the need to secure water equipment. He and his father did not decide to evacuate the cabins. Eastland explained his actions during the flood, including attempting to rescue campers and the tragic loss of life. Eastland said he thought the CodeRED mobile phone alert system and the weather apps staff had at the time were 'enough.' He also recalled that he and other staff had subscribed to an emergency warning system, which sent alerts to their phones. However, he stated he did not see flood watch social media posts issued by the National Weather Service and the Texas Department of Emergency Management on July 2 and 3. The timeline reveals a series of missed warnings and a lack of preparedness that ultimately contributed to the tragedy.

Legal representatives for the victims' families introduced a statement from a counselor that depicted the chaos and terror of the night. The counselor described the rapid rise of the floodwaters and the desperate attempts of the campers to seek shelter. Her account highlighted the life-or-death decisions made under extreme pressure and the devastating consequences of those choices. The lack of an evacuation plan and the delayed response to the warnings underscore the camp's failure to protect its campers and counselors. Cici Steward, whose eight-year-old daughter is still missing, expressed her belief that the state should deny the camp's license. The testimony and the evidence presented paint a stark picture of the events leading up to the disaster, the lack of sufficient protective plans, and the resulting profound loss felt by the families involved. The hearing continues to unravel the events of that fateful night, shedding light on the critical failures that led to the devastating loss of life at Camp Mystic





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Camp Mystic Texas Flood Summer Camp Flood Warnings Evacuation Plan

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