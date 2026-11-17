The first retrospective of Camille Turner at the Art Gallery of Hamilton explores race in Canada through Miss Canadiana and Afronaut performances, revealing hidden histories.

Camille Turner, a pioneering Jamaican-born and Hamilton-raised Black performance artist, is currently the focus of a landmark exhibition at the Art Gallery of Hamilton titled Camille Turner: Hometown Queen. This first-ever retrospective celebrates a three-decade career defined by her iconic roles as Miss Canadiana, the consummate tour guide, and the time-traveling Afronaut. The show serves as a critical examination of race in Canada, challenging the national narrative of a cultural mosaic while exposing underlying histories of discrimination.

Miss Canadiana Challenges Stereotypes

Turner created the character Miss Canadiana to confront the illusions of Canadian multiculturalism through guerrilla performance art. She first debuted this persona on Parliament Hill for Canada Day in 2002, wearing a Maple Leaf-red pageant gown, tiara, and sash. The character has since appeared at events globally, where she signs autographs, distributes flags, and poses for photographs with the public.

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By embodying a Black beauty queen, Turner subverts stereotypes of Canadian identity. She describes her body as a representation of Canadian heritage, noting that this is perceived as surprising only because Blackness is often viewed as foreign within the country. The artist aims to use this figure to help audiences see themselves in the broader narrative of Canadian history.

Sonic Tours Reveal Hidden Histories

Beyond performance, Turner is a dedicated tour guide who leads informational walks and sonic tours across Toronto and surrounding neighborhoods. Her work includes audio tours that trace forgotten Black histories, such as Victoria Memorial Square. These tours often feature speculative fiction based on real historical figures, such as Peggy Pompadour, an enslaved Black woman owned by Peter Russell, an administrator of Upper Canada.

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Another notable project examines two national parks from Black and Indigenous perspectives. Turner shares these narratives through maps, video recordings, photographs, and audio playback devices. The installations invite visitors to engage with the land through multiple viewpoints, transforming the understanding of public spaces.

Afronauts Explore Time and Astronomy

Turner, along with her siblings Karen and Lee, invented the space- and time-traveling Afronauts. Inspired by the advanced astronomical knowledge of the Dogon people of West Africa, these characters represent travelers who left Earth to gather knowledge and returned to save the planet. This persona allows Turner to probe archives and explore how historical trajectories went wrong.

The exhibition presents an eclectic array of narrative visions, ranging from the campy and absurd to the solemn and haunting. Each role Turner adopts serves as a vehicle to investigate what it means to be Black in a nation that prides itself on diversity while obscuring its past. The artist states that she sheds light on the present by looking at the past from the stance of the future.

Community Archive and Future Exhibitions

A central component of the retrospective is a community archive project presented in a suitcase. This installation includes books and documents that evidence the institution of anti-Black racism in Canada, ranging from slave ads and bounty offers to Klan marches and blackface scandals. Visitors can examine these research materials using provided magnifying glasses, flashlights, and sticky notes.

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AGH senior curator Melissa Bennett describes Turner's artwork as wise, generous, and kind, even as it confronts painful history. The Hometown Queen exhibition will travel to the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia, the University of Michigan's Stamps Gallery, and The Rooms in St. John's. This touring schedule ensures that an influential voice underrecognized in the Canadian art canon reaches a wider audience.