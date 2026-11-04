Cameron Stephens Seeks Receivership of Zonix Markham Development

Lender Cameron Stephens obtains court order to take control of Zonix Homes project in Markham after developer defaults on $24 million loan.

Cameron Stephens has obtained a receivership order from the Ontario Superior Court for a major residential development site in Markham, following Zonix Homes Inc.'s failure to repay a substantial construction loan. The legal action targets the properties located at 36-48 Steeles Avenue East and 37-49 Highland Park Boulevard, which were central to a high-profile financing dispute involving multiple lenders and complex default timelines.

Loan Default and Initial Enforcement Steps

Zonix originally secured a loan agreement with Cameron Stephens and Vector Financial in February 2024 for a principal amount of $24,000,000. The deal included an initial advance of $21,457,000 to fund the ambitious redevelopment plans for the 2.3-acre site. According to court documents, Zonix defaulted on this loan around April 2025 when it matured and failed to repay the principal. In response, Cameron Stephens issued a formal demand for payment in May 2025, initiating the enforcement process that would eventually lead to receivership proceedings.

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The parties initially entered into a forbearance agreement that delayed enforcement actions until June 13, 2025. This temporary reprieve was intended to give the developer time to refinance the debt or secure alternative funding sources. However, the situation escalated as additional financial obligations and interest accrued during this period, creating a growing deficit that Zonix struggled to address.

Subordination Agreement and Payment Disputes

A critical turning point occurred when Zonix, Cameron Stephens, and Vector Financial signed a subordination agreement on July 24, 2025. This arrangement allowed for a structured repayment plan where at least $21,300,000 would be paid to Cameron Stephens first. The remaining residual principal of $3,370,803 would accrue interest at a rate of 15% per annum. Cameron Stephens agreed not to enforce its security unless it provided at least 90 days notice to Vector Financial, ensuring a coordinated approach among creditors.

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Cameron Stephens subsequently received a payment of $21,331,563.20 under this arrangement. The forbearage period was extended to April 30, 2026, by which time Zonix was required to repay the residual debt. When the developer failed to meet this deadline, it defaulted on the forbearance agreement and the underlying loan. Consequently, Cameron Stephens issued another demand for payment in May 2026, claiming a total debt of $4,127,781.92 with interest accruing at a daily rate of $1,692.79.

Failed Sale Attempt and Financing Delays

Concurrent with the legal battles, attempts were made to sell the Steeles and Highland Park Boulevard site to generate funds for repayment. The property was listed for sale last summer, and an agreement was signed on April 27, 2026, to sell the properties to 17767749 Canada Inc., who planned to assign the purchase to the De Shan Foundation Inc. for $31,000,000. The buyer intended to redevelop the site into a long-term care facility, a plan supported by Ward 5 Councillor Andrew Keyes in a letter dated August 26.

The effective purchase price was calculated at $29,800,000, which proved insufficient to repay both debts in full when including accumulated interest up to the expected closing period. The closing date was initially scheduled for June 17 but was extended to August 19, with Zonix stating that the purchaser was working with BMO to secure financing. Due to these pending transactions, the hearing for Cameron Stephens' receivership application was repeatedly adjourned to allow time for the sale to complete.

Final Default and Court Intervention

The sale process faced further complications when a condition was added requiring the purchaser to secure financing by October 8. On that day, the purchaser requested a two-week extension while maintaining the closing date, but the request was denied. In an affidavit dated October 9, Zonix President Reza Esfahany stated that he understood the frustration faced by the lenders but argued that the respondents had not been dragging their feet.

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Cameron Stephens countered this argument in a filing dated October 13, noting that there was a substantial risk that lenders would suffer a loss even if the agreement ultimately closed. The anticipated deficiency continued to increase due to legal fees, interest, and other enforcement costs. By October 15, the Ontario Superior Court granted the receivership order, citing the lack of evidence that the purchaser had obtained necessary financing or that the transaction could close within the proposed timeframe.

Vector Financial also issued demands for payment in May 2026 after borrowers failed to make required monthly interest payments. As of May 4, 2026, Vector was owed $24,314,359.30, with interest accruing at a daily rate of $7,611.81. The court's decision marks the end of prolonged negotiations and signals the beginning of asset liquidation to satisfy the outstanding debts owed to Cameron Stephens and Vector Financial.