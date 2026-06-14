Cameron Burgess Helps Australia Defeat Turkey 2-0 in World Cup Opener

Swansea City's Cameron Burgess played a key role as Australia defeated Turkey 2-0 in their Women's World Cup opener, keeping a clean sheet despite heavy pressure.

Swansea City defender Cameron Burgess played a crucial role as Australia began their Women's World Cup campaign with a 2-0 victory over Turkey in Vancouver.

The 30-year-old Scotland-born center-back was part of a three-man defensive line that kept a clean sheet despite Turkey dominating possession with 71.7% and firing 30 shots, eight on target. Burgess, who earned his 28th cap for the Socceroos, played the full 90 minutes after a grueling season with Swansea where he featured in 51 matches across all competitions. His performance underscored the defensive resilience that has become a hallmark of the Australian side under manager Tony Gustavsson.

Watford's Nestory Irankunda opened the scoring in the first half with a well-taken goal, and Connor Metcalfe doubled the lead after the break to secure a comfortable win. The result puts Australia in a strong position in Group D, where they face co-hosts United States in Seattle on Friday, 19 June (20:00 BST). The United States are considered one of the tournament favorites, but Australia's compact defense and counter-attacking threat could pose problems.

Burgess, who has been a key figure for Swansea in the Championship, brings experience and composure to the backline, qualities that will be vital against the Americans. Burgess is the second Swansea player to feature at this summer's tournament, following winger Eom Jisung who made his World Cup debut as a substitute. Swansea teammate Marko Stamenic is also in line to play for New Zealand when they face Iran in Group G on Tuesday, 16 June (02:00 BST).

Stamenic, a midfielder, has been a regular for the All Whites and will look to help his side bounce back from a heavy opening defeat. The presence of multiple Swansea players at the World Cup highlights the club's growing reputation for developing international talent. As the tournament progresses, Burgess will aim to build on this strong start and help Australia advance deep into the competition





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