Cambridge Dictionary selected human as its 2026 word of the year, reflecting fears about AI blurring the lines between machines and people. Other contenders included agent and analogue.

Cambridge Dictionary has named human its word of the year for 2026, a choice that reflects growing debate over how artificial intelligence has blurred the lines between machines and people.

The announcement was made Tuesday evening, November 17, 2026, at 8:22 p.m. EST in London. The selection reaches back to the 15th century for the word that best captures the 2026 cultural zeitgeist. Cambridge said human is not just a throwback but also a backlash of sorts. It speaks to fears about what people may lose as they hand more thinking to machines.

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Colin McIntosh On AI Impact

The adjective derives from the Latin humanus and has been in use since the 1450s. Cambridge defines human as having the qualities, faults and feelings that people have, as opposed to gods, animals or machines. Lexicographer Colin McIntosh said AI is changing how we talk about being human. He said fears about what humans may lose when we outsource our thinking have made us reconsider how much we rely on AI, from top mathematicians to teachers of young children.

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Dictionaries typically choose a novel word, sometimes slang that has crossed into the mainstream, or an existing word that has taken on a new meaning. Artificial intelligence has factored heavily in Word of the Year distinctions across several dictionaries in recent years. AI itself was chosen by Collins Dictionary in 2023, a year when Cambridge picked hallucinate, in reference to the tendency of AI to fabricate information.

Merriam-Webster last year named slop its word of the year for low quality content produced by AI. Collins went with vibe coding for the AI-assisted software development method. Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, who has promoted the smart use of AI, commented on the Cambridge Dictionary selection. He said AI is making us think harder about what it means to be human.

Bill Gates Responds To Selection

He added that the measure of AI's success should be how much it improves human lives. Other word contenders for 2026 included agent, for an AI system that can make decisions and operate without human control, and analogue, for experiences or objects not involving the internet or digital technology. The choice of human follows a year in which AI dominated public debate, from chatbots in classrooms to automated decisions in workplaces and homes.

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The word human carries a definition that sets people apart from machines. Cambridge said the term has taken on new weight as AI systems grow more capable. The dictionary's pick was announced as part of its annual word of the year tradition. Recent years have seen dictionaries increasingly turn to technology for their picks.

AI Moves To Mainstream Language

The trend shows how AI has moved from a niche topic to a central part of everyday language. Cambridge's choice for 2026 places a basic human concept at the center of that shift. A file photo shows a man browsing his phone near an artificial intelligence booth at the China International Supply Chain Expo in Beijing on June 25, 2026. The image, by AP Photo Andy Wong, illustrates the growing presence of AI in public life.

Cambridge's word of the year is meant to capture the mood of the moment. For 2026, that mood is a reconsideration of what it means to be human. Brian Melley of The Associated Press reported from London on the announcement. The story was published on November 17, 2026, at 8:22 p.m. EST, the same evening the selection was revealed.