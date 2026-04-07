Cambrian College Hosts Spring Open House for Prospective Students

Cambrian College opens its doors for its annual Spring Open House on April 11th, offering prospective students and their families the chance to explore programs, tour facilities, meet faculty, discover career pathways, and learn about financial aid and hands-on learning. Includes special events, prizes, and application fee waivers.

Cambrian College invites prospective students and their families to its annual Spring Open House , offering a comprehensive glimpse into the college experience. This highly anticipated event will take place on April 11th, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Barry Downe campus located in Sudbury.

Attendees will have the opportunity to delve into the diverse range of academic programs offered, tour state-of-the-art campus facilities, interact directly with esteemed faculty members and current students, and gain valuable insights into potential career pathways and the hands-on learning opportunities that define the Cambrian experience. Adding to the excitement, the Open House will feature a variety of engaging activities, including the chance to win enticing prizes such as free food and a $1,000 scholarship, plus a grand prize of $10,000 in cash to be used towards tuition and fees, with the contest open to eligible Canadian citizens and landed immigrants enrolling in a full-time program at Cambrian College as of September 2026. Special attractions include a business trivia challenge to test knowledge, a chemistry escape room for interactive fun, a fitness challenge for those seeking a physical test, a Civil Engineering headframe building competition to showcase practical skills, and portfolio reviews for students with an interest in animation. This provides a diverse and immersive experience for all attendees. The event promises to provide a great atmosphere for future students and their families to gather. \Director of Marketing, Recruitment, and Student Success at Cambrian, Renee Scott, expressed her enthusiasm, stating in a press release that the Spring Open House presents an exciting opportunity for prospective students to get a first-hand experience of the college environment. She highlighted the significance of the event in aiding students in making informed decisions about their higher education journey. The open house is designed to provide a welcoming atmosphere. It gives students and their families the chance to explore the various programs, to connect with the people who will provide support, and to imagine themselves as integral members of the Cambrian community. Furthermore, recognizing the importance of accessibility for attendees traveling from outside the Greater Sudbury area, Cambrian College will be offering $50 gas cards to eligible visitors. To avail of this offer, registration is required by April 6th. This initiative aims to make the Open House even more accessible to prospective students who are considering attending from a distance. The aim of this event is to make the application process easier and to provide access to financial aid.\In light of recent modifications to the Ontario Student Assistance Program (OSAP) and a slight two percent increase in tuition fees, the Open House will also feature dedicated presentations focused on the critical topic of financing a college education. Cambrian staff members will be on hand to demystify the OSAP application process, and to highlight the various financial assistance options available at the college. These include scholarships, bursaries, and opportunities for on-campus employment, which will all be carefully explained. Scott further emphasizes that, while recognizing concerns about affordability, the college is committed to making higher education accessible to all prospective students and wants them to know that extensive financial support systems are available. As an added incentive, Cambrian will host an application station at the Open House, providing the opportunity for prospective students to apply for admission with the application fee waived on the spot. Individuals interested in attending or seeking further information are encouraged to visit the college website at cambriancollege.ca/events/spring-open-house for registration details and a comprehensive overview of the event





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