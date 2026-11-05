Cambodia Scam Centers: Victims, Trafficking, and Elite Impunity

Ghanaian worker reveals brutal abuse in Cambodia scam compound. Police raid centers but elites face no prosecution. Stranded victims suffer long-term injuries.

A 33-year-old man from Ghana endured a month of daily beatings and torture inside a dark, undisclosed facility in Cambodia after being lured by a promise of employment. He arrived in November 2025 seeking a receptionist position with a salary of one thousand dollars per month, a figure far exceeding his earnings as a farmer in his home country. His freedom was held hostage for six thousand dollars, a price he could not pay while locked in a room by criminal operators.

Brutal Abuse Inside Scam Operations

The Ghanaian victim, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to avoid retribution, described severe physical abuse that included beatings with fists and bats, as well as electric shocks from tasers. A recruiter taught him to promote fraudulent work-from-home opportunities online, dangling the prospect of easy money to unsuspecting victims. The trauma has left permanent physical damage; more than ten months later, he still cannot grip objects with his left hand due to a broken wrist sustained during the captivity. His passport was seized by the scam enterprise, trapping him in a cycle of exploitation and violence.

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Nationwide Raids and Stranded Victims

Cambodian police raided the scam center in January as part of a broader nationwide campaign to dismantle these criminal networks. Despite the raid, hundreds of victims remain stranded in the capital, Phnom Penh, facing street homelessness and police harassment. CyberScamMonitor, a watchdog organization, confirmed at least 182 scam locations across Cambodia, with evidence pointing to roughly three hundred total sites. These fortified complexes flourished since the pandemic, operating as a multibillion-dollar industry that trapped workers in dormitories with strict restrictions on movement.

Elites and Lack of Prosecutions

While law enforcement has shut down dozens of centers, no criminal operatives or the elites who facilitated these operations have faced prosecution. Data indicates that senior politicians, including relatives of Prime Minister Hun Manet, provided financing, facilities, and political connections to the highest echelons of the government. Jacob Daniel Sims, a transnational crime expert at Harvard University, demanded accountability for Cabinet-level members and senators rather than mid-level token investigations. The lack of legal action against these high-profile figures has allowed the criminal ecosystem to persist despite public outcry.

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Government Response and Victim Treatment

Cambodian Information Minister Neth Pheaktra rejected claims that the state tolerates abuse or fails trafficking victims. He stated that all individuals are screened to separate victims from perpetrators, with victims receiving protection, shelter, and medical care for safe return. However, he provided no evidence of such a screening process or any specific prosecutions. Li Ling of the Eos Collective noted that the government generally treats migrants found in scam centers as offenders rather than victims, lacking adequate efforts to screen for internationally recognized indicators of human trafficking.

False Promises and Recruitment Tactics

The recruitment process often involves complex human trafficking webs that bait victims with false promises of high-paying jobs. The Ghanaian man, a university graduate fluent in English, was struggling to support a family of four when an acquaintance offered him a position with a Chinese company. He received an interview, a job offer, a visa, and a paid flight within days. Upon arrival, warning signs emerged as he was driven to an unknown location where his phone and passport were taken. He was forced to sign a two-year contract under threat of violence from burly men, sealing his fate in a criminal enterprise.