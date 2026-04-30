Cam York's Overtime Heroics Propel Flyers Past Penguins in Thrilling Game 6

The Philadelphia Flyers secured a dramatic 1-0 overtime victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 6, advancing to the second round of the playoffs for the first time in six years. Cam York scored the decisive goal, while Dan Vladar made 42 saves to shut out the Penguins, who were attempting to make NHL history by overcoming a 3-0 series deficit.

Cam York delivered the game-winning goal at 17:32 into overtime, sending the Philadelphia Flyers into the second round of the playoffs for the first time in six years with a 1-0 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday night.

In a moment of pure elation, York hurled his stick into the crowd, capping off a thrilling overtime battle that had fans on the edge of their seats. I just tried to put it there, York said. We knew it was going to be a tough one. It felt really good to see that one go in.

Dan Vladar was nothing short of spectacular in net, stopping all 42 shots he faced and denying the Penguins a chance at making playoff history. Sidney Crosby and the Penguins were attempting to become only the fifth team in NHL history to overcome a 3-0 series deficit, having already won two straight games to force a Game 6.

Arturs Silovs, who had struggled in the regular season with an average of four goals allowed per game over his last 10 starts, stepped up in a big way for the Penguins. He made 31 saves in Game 6, playing like a Vezina Trophy contender and keeping his team in the game. The last scoreless playoff game to go to overtime was in 2021, when the Winnipeg Jets defeated the Edmonton Oilers 1-0 in the first round.

The Flyers, making their first playoff appearance since 2020, had not played a home series since 2018. Their last trip to the second round came during the bubble season. Silovs, who had been inconsistent during the regular season, proved to be a stabilizing force for the Penguins, replacing the ineffective Stuart Skinner and securing wins in Games 4 and 5.

Matvei Michkov, the Flyers leading scorer after the Olympic break, was scratched in Game 5 but returned for Game 6 with a determination to make an impact. He had a golden opportunity on a breakaway but was denied by Silovs. The Flyers maintained pressure in the offensive zone, and Michkov nearly scored again, only for Silovs to make another crucial save.

The Flyers, who were the last team in the Eastern Conference to clinch a playoff spot, struggled with giveaways in the first period, committing 10 turnovers. They also extended their streak to six consecutive games without scoring in the first period. Kris Letang dropped Travis Konecny with a right hand at the end of the second period, sending the Penguins defenseman to the penalty box to start the third.

Despite the power-play opportunity, the Flyers failed to capitalize, going 2 for 17 on the power play in the series. Vladar continued his stellar play, making a highlight-reel save on Crosby early in the third period. With Crosby behind the net, Vladar used his head to flick the puck over the boards, showcasing his athleticism and keeping the game scoreless.

The Flyers now advance to the second round, where they will face a formidable opponent in their quest for the Stanley Cup





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