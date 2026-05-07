Calls for Targeted Investigation Grow Following Systemic Data Breaches at Toronto Police 12 Division

Legal experts and advocates are urging a division-specific review of the Toronto Police Service after reports revealed 12 Division accounted for a disproportionate share of database breaches and corruption charges.

Advocates for civil liberties and legal experts are intensifying their demands for a comprehensive, division-by-division audit of the Toronto Police Service . This surge in pressure follows a detailed investigation by The Globe and Mail, which revealed a startling and disproportionate history of database breaches concentrated within a single northwest detachment.

Specifically, records indicate that over an eight-year period leading up to the recent Project South operation, 12 Division was responsible for nearly one-third of all disciplinary cases related to data breaches across the entire Toronto Police Service. This is a shocking statistic considering that 12 Division is only one of sixteen divisions operating throughout the city.

The pattern of misconduct is further highlighted by the criminal conviction of a fifth officer from the same division, who was found guilty of repeatedly leaking confidential information to a civilian with a known criminal record. Shakir Rahim, the director of the criminal justice program at the Canadian Civil Liberties Association, has emphasized that these figures are not mere coincidences but rather a clear illustration of a systemic problem.

He argues that there is a significant possibility that specific divisions harbor cultural or supervisory issues that must be explored with precision rather than through broad, generalized reviews. The gravity of these failures became most apparent during Project South, an investigation launched by the York Regional Police that has evolved into one of the most significant police corruption cases in the history of Canada.

The investigation was triggered by a harrowing event: the attempted murder of a corrections officer at his own home. As investigators worked to uncover the source of the leak, they discovered that Constable Timothy Barnhardt of the Toronto Police Service had allegedly exploited police databases to provide sensitive information that paved the way for the attempted hit. This revelation exposed a deep vein of corruption, leading to charges against seven active officers.

Notably, three of these officers, including Barnhardt, were stationed at 12 Division, alongside a recently retired officer who also faces charges. While these allegations have not yet been tested in a court of law, the mere existence of such a network within a single detachment has shaken public confidence in the integrity of law enforcement data management. In an attempt to address these failures, the province's Inspector-General of Policing has initiated a wide-reaching review estimated to last eighteen months.

This provincial probe is designed to evaluate police-officer screening processes, supervision methods, and the prevalence of substance abuse within the ranks. Additionally, the review aims to examine evidence management and the implementation of safeguards to protect law-enforcement databases. Rima Amri, a spokesperson for the Inspectorate, stated that the goal is to assess the effectiveness of all police services and civilian oversight boards in preventing and detecting corruption.

However, this broad approach has drawn sharp criticism from those who believe it risks glossing over the localized pathologies of specific precincts. John Sewell, the coordinator of the Toronto Police Accountability Coalition, argues that the evidence points directly toward 12 Division and that a province-wide mandate is an inefficient way to solve a concentrated problem.

He suggests that the legal authority granted under the Municipal Act should be used to conduct a more surgical, division-specific investigation to root out the exact cause of the repeated breaches. Local leadership has remained supportive of the provincial process, though with varying degrees of urgency. Mayor Olivia Chow has expressed her backing for the Inspector-General's review, with her spokesperson, Braman Thillainathan, stating that the mayor believes rebuilding public trust is a non-negotiable priority.

Similarly, the Toronto Police Services Board, represented by chair Shelley Carroll, has indicated that they believe the provincial probe will cover all relevant issues, though they remain open to additional independent reviews if the initial results are deemed insufficient. Meanwhile, Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw has acknowledged the need for transparency, stating that if a credible issue affecting public trust exists, transparency is the only viable answer.

However, he has also pointed out the logistical complexities involved in collecting data at the unit level. This tension between a broad systemic review and a targeted localized investigation remains a central point of contention. Dr. Scot Wortley, a professor at the University of Toronto, has expressed perplexity over how an investigation sparked by the country's largest municipal force was expanded to over fifty different services.

He contends that only a full public inquiry can truly uncover the depth of the alleged corruption and provide the accountability that the citizens of Toronto deserve





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