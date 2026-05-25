Called to account for death of young Indigenous woman in hospital

Family and friends of Jaali Sutherland-Weenie are calling for accountability from the health-care system after the young Indigenous woman died in hospital following a severe pregnancy complication.

Family and friends of Jaali Sutherland-Weenie are calling for accountability from the health-care system after the young Indigenous woman died in hospital following a severe pregnancy complication.

The 24-year-old woman, who is from Beardy']= and Okemasis Cree Nation, went to the Rosthern hospital, then was sent to Saskatoon, her family says. She was admitted to the Jim Pattison Children', where her family said she was diagnosed with pre-eclampsia. The blood pressure condition affects about five percent of pregnant women; in severe cases, it can cause death.

Her family said she was kept in an observation room for about 14 hours before being taken to a labour and delivery room, on April 26. Less than two hours later, she died. Her baby girl survived. Jaali Sutherland-Weenie's family said they haven', been given the results of the autopsy so they don', know the official cause of death, but they blame the health-care system for failing to save her life.

They are calling for a full, independent and transparent investigation into what happened. They believe Sutherland-Weenie would have been treated differently if she were not Indigenous, but declined to explain further





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Racial Disparity Health Care Disparities Indigenous Health Care Maternal Mortality Saskatoon Hospital

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