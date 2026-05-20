California Voter ID Trend Raises Concerns

A recent social media trend has been circulating on platforms like TikTok and X, where users claim they are 'flying to LA to vote for Spencer Pratt' or encourage others to do the same. This trend goes against the requirement of presenting a government-issued ID or providing the last four digits of your Social Security number when registering to vote in California.

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A recent social media trend has been gaining traction over the last several days on TikTok and X ahead of the state’s June 2 primary elections. This trend encourages out-of-state voters to travel to Los Angeles and cast ballots, disregarding voter ID requirements. Some MAGA celebrities have also joined the trend, posting memes to encourage voter fraud. It’s unclear if these claims will be followed through or are just political statements





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California Voter ID Social Media Taylor Lorenz Matt Reed Wes Vernon X Himawby

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