California Primary Tests Democratic Redistricting Strategy Amid Fears of Split Vote and Progressive Challenges

California's primary election serves as the first major test of Democrats' bold redistricting move to counter Republican gerrymandering in Texas. The top-two primary system creates risks for Democrats in a redrawn San Diego district where a crowded field could lead to a Republican lockout. Meanwhile, progressive candidates are challenging long-time Democratic incumbents across the state, reflecting a national intra-party divide. The outcomes will signal whether the party's strategy to gain seats can succeed amidst internal tensions and targeted GOP attacks.

California Democrats persuaded voters to let them redraw the state's congressional map so the party could potentially gain five seats in the U.S. House to counter GOP redistricting in Texas.

Tuesday's primary will be the first indication of whether that will pay off. The state's unusual primary system, in which the top two vote-getters advance to the general election regardless of party, means Democrats have a chance of effectively missing out on a pickup in the San Diego suburbs, where Republican Rep. Darrell Issa's district was redrawn to give it a slight Democratic lean.

Issa retired, and a Republican San Diego County supervisor, Jim Desmond, who advanced to the November ballot Tuesday, stepped in to run. So did an avalanche of nine Democrats-so many that some fear the Democratic vote will be split among them, leaving Desmond and the only other GOP candidate, Jim O'Neil, as the top vote-getters. Under that scenario, Democrats would be locked out of the November general election.

'After millions of dollars and a nationwide effort to redraw these districts in response to Texas, Democrats being shut out would be a nightmare,' said Ammar Campa-Najjar, a former Obama administration official who is one of the Democrats running. California was Democrats' prize in midterms redistricting California has been the bright spot for Democrats in a redistricting war kicked off by President Donald Trump to help his party retain control of the House.

After Texas redrew its map to make as many as five more seats winnable for the GOP, California voters allowed Democrats to suspend their state's own independent redistricting commission and create a new map in retaliation. But when Virginia Democrats tried to replicate that, they were blocked by their state Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, the conservative majority on the U.S. Supreme Court gutted a key provision of the Voting Rights Act, letting Republicans eliminate some majority-Black congressional districts in the South. Campa-Najjar, San Diego City Councilwoman Marni von Wilpert and investor Brandon Riker, who is financing his own campaign, are the most prominent Democrats in the race for the seat vacated by Issa.

Many Democrats are optimistic their voters will coalesce around one candidate and set up a competitive election this fall against Desmond, whom Trump endorsed. Younger progressives challenge veteran Democrats The schism between establishment Democrats and a younger, insurgent progressive wing is a defining characteristic of many of this year's primaries across the country, and it's no different in California. In Sacramento, city council member Mai Vang is challenging 81-year-old Rep.

Doris Matsui, who succeeded her late husband after he died in 2005. The split in the party was encapsulated at a polling place in the suburb of Elk Grove on Tuesday. Tamara Alton, a 65-year-old marriage and family therapist, said she was voting for Matsui.

'I'm going with who I know,' Alton said. Democrat Khydeeja Alam, 42, a small farmer who also works for the state, said she planned to vote for Vang. Alam, who is Muslim, said Matsui didn't do enough to engage with Muslim Americans after the war in Gaza began.

'She's not been accessible, which has been a really big disappointment,' Alam said. Rep. Brad Sherman, whose Southern California district stretches from the San Fernando Valley to Malibu, is being challenged by Democrat Jake Levine, a 42-year-old lawyer who argues that it is time to move on from the 15-term congressman. In a redrawn district that stretches from Napa Valley into conservative Northern California farming communities, 14-term Democratic Rep.

Mike Thompson has drawn a younger challenger, former venture capitalist Eric Jones. And in a safe Democratic district in San Francisco, Scott Wiener, a state lawmaker and former member of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, advanced to the November race to replace retiring former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The suspense is over whether he will face Saikat Chakrabarti, a wealthy former technology entrepreneur who supported Rep.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's insurgent primary in 2018, or Supervisor Connie Chan, who was endorsed by Pelosi. Republicans grapple with redrawn districts California's congressional primaries also will determine the fate of Republicans targeted in the Democratic redraw. In the Central Valley, they redrew the seat held by Republican Rep. David Valadao to make it even more Democratic.

Valadao is a survivor of several targeted Democratic campaigns and one of two remaining Republican House members who voted to impeach Trump after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol





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California Redistricting Democratic Primary Top-Two Primary System Darrell Issa Jim Desmond Ammar Campa-Najjar Progressive Challenges Doris Matsui Mai Vang Brad Sherman Mike Thompson Nancy Pelosi Scott Wiener David Valadao Gerrymandering Redistricting War Voting Rights Act Trump Endorsement

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