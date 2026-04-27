Cole Tomas Allen, 31, of California, has been named as the suspect in the shooting at the Washington Hilton during the White House Correspondents' Dinner. Authorities believe Allen intended to target members of the Trump administration. A Secret Service officer was injured but is recovering. President Trump has used the incident to push for a new $400 million White House ballroom.

The White House Correspondents' Dinner was marred by a shooting incident on Saturday at the Washington Hilton hotel, leading to the identification of Cole Tomas Allen , a 31-year-old resident of California, as the suspect.

The event, a traditionally lighthearted gathering of journalists, politicians, and celebrities, took a serious turn as Allen allegedly attempted to target members of the Trump administration. Law enforcement officials believe this was the primary motive behind the shooting, a claim bolstered by the discovery of a note purportedly penned by Allen outlining his intentions. The incident occurred while U.S. President Donald Trump and numerous other high-ranking officials were present alongside members of the press.

Thankfully, immediate action by a Secret Service officer prevented a potentially far more devastating outcome. The officer, who was struck during the confrontation, was wearing a bullet-resistant vest and is currently recovering from their injuries. The swift response of the Secret Service is being lauded as crucial in containing the situation and protecting those in attendance.

Acting U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche has announced that Allen will be formally charged in federal court on Monday, with the possibility of further indictments being filed as the investigation progresses. The details of the charges are expected to be revealed during the court appearance, providing a clearer picture of the legal ramifications Allen will face.

The investigation is ongoing, with authorities meticulously examining all evidence, including the recovered note and any digital footprint left by the suspect, to fully understand the circumstances surrounding the shooting and to ascertain whether any accomplices were involved. The focus remains on ensuring a thorough and comprehensive investigation to bring all responsible parties to justice. The incident has immediately sparked a renewed debate about security measures at high-profile events, particularly those involving the President and other government officials.

Questions are being raised about the effectiveness of existing protocols and whether enhancements are necessary to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future. Security experts are already offering recommendations, ranging from increased screening procedures to more visible security personnel and enhanced intelligence gathering.

In a move that has drawn criticism from some quarters, President Trump has seized upon the shooting incident to advocate for his long-proposed plan to construct a new $400-million ballroom in the East Wing of the White House. Trump argues that the existing ballroom is inadequate for hosting events of this magnitude and that a larger, more secure facility is needed.

He has specifically called for a 'do-over' of the Correspondents' Dinner within the next 30 days, promising heightened security measures and a return to normalcy. This proposal has been met with skepticism by some, who view it as an opportunistic attempt to leverage a serious security breach for political gain. Critics argue that the focus should be on improving security protocols rather than embarking on a costly construction project.

The President, however, remains steadfast in his belief that a new ballroom is essential for ensuring the safety and comfort of attendees at future events. The incident has undoubtedly cast a shadow over the White House Correspondents' Dinner, traditionally a celebration of the relationship between the press and the presidency. The event, which is intended to foster dialogue and understanding, has now become a stark reminder of the potential for violence and the importance of vigilance in protecting democratic institutions.

The investigation continues, and further updates will be provided as they become available. For ongoing coverage, please visit cbc.ca/news





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White House Correspondents' Dinner Shooting Donald Trump Secret Service Cole Tomas Allen

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