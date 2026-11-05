Newsom to Commute All California Death Sentences to Life Without Parole

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced he will commute all death sentences in the state to life without parole, affecting 548 people on death row. The decision comes as he prepares to leave office after eight years.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday that he will change all death sentences in the state to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The decision affects 548 people on death row in California. Newsom's action comes as he prepares to leave office after eight years. In 2019, Newsom placed a moratorium on executions in the state. Despite that moratorium, hundreds of people remained on death row.

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Governor Commutes All Death Sentences

His new decision goes further by commuting every death sentence to life without parole. Newsom said in a letter that he takes the action because he firmly believes state-sanctioned killing is incompatible with California's values. He said it undermines the foundations of the legal system and diminishes everyone. According to the state constitution, the California Supreme Court's approval is required to grant clemency to anyone convicted of a felony more than once.

That approval process will be part of the next steps for the commutations. Newsom said the decision was among the most difficult choices of his career. He said it will surface painful memories for crime victims' families. As Governor, Newsom wrote, he alone bears responsibility for this decision and its impact.

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He said he alone would bear responsibility for each execution. The announcement was made as Newsom nears the end of his time in office. He has served eight years as governor of California. The moratorium he issued in 2019 halted executions but did not change the sentences of those on death row.

The new commutations would alter those sentences to life without parole. The Associated Press reported the decision. A photo shows Newsom speaking at a news conference at Belvedere Middle School in Los Angeles on Oct. 8, 2025. Newsom's letter framed the decision as a moral and legal choice.

He pointed to California's values and the foundations of its legal system. The commutations will not immediately free anyone. They will replace death sentences with life in prison without the possibility of parole. California's death row has held 548 people.

Legal Review Required for Clemency

The state has not carried out an execution since 2006. Newsom's action is one of the most significant clemency moves by a California governor. It follows his earlier moratorium and reflects his long-standing opposition to the death penalty. The California Supreme Court must approve clemency for people convicted of more than one felony.

That requirement means some cases may face additional review. Newsom acknowledged the pain for victims' families. He said the decision was difficult because it would bring back painful memories. He also said he alone would bear responsibility for each execution if the state continued to carry them out.

That statement was included in his written letter. With the commutations, California would join states that have ended the death penalty in practice. No one would remain under a sentence of death in the state. Newsom is preparing to leave office after eight years.

The timing places the decision at the end of his tenure. The 548 people on death row will have their sentences changed to life without parole. The move does not require individual executions to be scheduled or carried out. Legal experts expect the California Supreme Court to review the clemency grants under the state constitution.

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The approval process could take time. Newsom's letter said state-sanctioned killing is incompatible with California's values. He said it undermines the legal system and diminishes each person. Crime victims' families may be affected by the decision.

Newsom said he recognized that impact and called the choice one of the hardest of his career. He wrote that he bears responsibility for the decision and its impact. He also wrote that he would bear responsibility for each execution if they proceeded. The announcement drew national attention.

Impact on Victims and Legal System

It came on a Thursday as Newsom's term neared its end. California has had a moratorium on executions since 2019. The new commutations would make the change permanent for all current death row inmates. The state constitution's requirement for Supreme Court approval applies to people convicted of a felony more than once.

That means the high court will play a key role. No executions have been carried out in California since 2006. The death row population has remained at 548. Newsom's decision is separate from the moratorium.

The moratorium paused executions, but the commutations change the sentences themselves. He said the action reflects his belief that the state should not kill. He said it is incompatible with California's values. The letter also said the practice undermines the foundations of the legal system.

He said it diminishes everyone. Newsom said the decision will surface painful memories for families of crime victims. He called it among the most difficult choices of his career. He wrote that he alone bears responsibility for the decision and its impact.

He said he alone would bear responsibility for each execution. The Associated Press contributed to this report. A file photo shows Newsom at a news conference in Los Angeles on Oct. 8, 2025.