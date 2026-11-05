Newsom commutes all 548 California death sentences to life without parole

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced he will commute all 548 death row sentences to life without parole, though the state Supreme Court must approve 382 of them. He leaves office in January.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday he will commute all 548 death sentences in the state to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The California Supreme Court will have the final say in hundreds of those cases. Newsom announced the move as he prepares to leave office after eight years and considers a run for president in 2028. The Democrat, who has long opposed the death penalty, placed a moratorium on executions in California in 2019. He said the new action came after he realized the limits of what government can justly accomplish.

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Of the 548 people on death row, 529 are men and 19 are women, according to numbers from his office. In a letter, Newsom said he took the action because state-sanctioned killing is incompatible with California values. He said it undermines the foundations of the legal system and diminishes each of us. He described the decision as among the most difficult choices of his career.

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California Supreme Court Must Approve Many Commutations

California has the largest death row in the Western Hemisphere. No one has been executed in the state since 2006, when Republican Arnold Schwarzenegger was governor. The state constitution requires the California Supreme Court's approval to grant clemency to anyone convicted of a felony more than once. That means the court would have to approve 382 of the commutations, or roughly 70 percent, according to Newsom's office.

Newsom said the decision will surface painful memories for families of crime victims. He wrote that as governor he alone bears responsibility for the decision and its impact, just as he alone would bear responsibility for each execution. He also said the action does not repeal the death penalty and is limited to commuting California's current death sentences.

Voters Have Previously Upheld Capital Punishment

Repealing the law rests with the legislature and voters, but he said he has clemency authority for moments when law as applied cannot be squared with justice. Californians voted via ballot measures to uphold the death penalty in 2012 and 2016. In 2016, voters rejected a ballot measure that would have repealed capital punishment in the state. Last month, the California District Attorneys Association sent Newsom a letter expressing grave concerns about a possible mass commutation.

The group warned such a sweeping action would inflict additional anguish on victims' families. Association President Jeannine M. Pacioni said every death sentence in California represents an individual case in which a jury heard the evidence and determined the most serious punishment was warranted. She said erasing all those judgments with the stroke of a pen, without considering the facts of each case or the families affected, would be a profound disservice to the administration of justice.

ACLU Applauds Move While DAs Express Concerns

The association did not immediately comment on the announcement. The American Civil Liberties Union, which has said the death penalty reflects racial bias, applauded the announcement. Executive Director Anthony Romero said the commutations reflect what justice demands. He called it an end to a racist, error-prone and inhumane punishment that has burdened California for far too long.

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The ACLU is involved in an ongoing legal challenge to California's death penalty statute, alleging it is racially discriminatory and unconstitutional. Newsom has said in the past that it is wrong for the government to kill its citizens and that capital punishment has discriminated against mentally ill people and people of color.

Newsom has also worked to turn San Quentin, a facility in the San Francisco Bay Area known for holding the largest number of death row prisoners in the country, into a place where inmates could be rehabilitated and receive job training before returning to society. Other governors have granted broad clemency to all death row prisoners in their states. Gov. Kate Brown did so in Oregon in 2022, and Gov.

National Debate Intensifies Amid Recent Executions

Jared Polis did so in Colorado in 2020. In 2024, President Joe Biden granted clemency to 37 of 40 federal prisoners sentenced to death. Xavier Becerra, a Democrat who will take over from Newsom in January, has said he will extend the state's moratorium on the death penalty. The national debate over capital punishment intensified recently after Tennessee's failed execution of Christa Pike.

Pike survived two attempts to inject her with lethal drugs on Sept. 30. The death penalty received further scrutiny after U.S. War Secretary Pete Hegseth announced plans to livestream the firing-squad execution of Nidal Hasan. Hasan was convicted of killing 13 people and wounding more than 30 others at the Fort Hood military base in Texas on Nov. 5, 2009.

President Donald Trump later ruled out a livestream, but Hasan is still scheduled to be executed by firing squad on Dec. 3.