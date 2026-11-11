California doctor apologizes after yelling at autistic child in waiting room

Dr. Raghu Murthy apologized for yelling at a 7-year-old nonverbal autistic boy who was jumping in a waiting room. Murthy said he acted out of frustration because noise almost caused a patient to lose eyesight.

A South Pasadena doctor publicly apologized after a video showed him yelling at a 7-year-old boy with autism who was jumping around a waiting room.

The child's grandmother, Aracely Beltran, said she was frightened by the confrontation. The boy is nonverbal, and movement helps him regulate his nervous system. The video shows ophthalmologist Dr. Raghu Murthy entering the speech pathologist's office directly above his practice. He berated Beltran for her grandson's behavior.

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Doctor Claims Noise Caused Patient Safety Risk

Beltran said she could not believe a doctor would treat a child that way. She said the boy was only moving to calm himself. Murthy said the jumping and stomping lasted about 20 minutes. He said the noise caused one of his patients to move suddenly during an eye procedure.

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The patient almost moved into a needle, which could have caused blindness. He said he acted irrationally out of frustration after asking two assistants to intervene. I can't take that back, Murthy said. I can tell you I am truly sorry about that, but there was a real reason.

He said he takes pride in his work and is not proud that for 30 seconds he acted rudely and immaturely. The incident has drawn widespread attention since the video surfaced. Murthy's office said they have received alarming threats since the incident. The apology comes as the office faces backlash over the doctor's conduct.

Beltran said she was shocked by the encounter and worried for her grandson's safety. She described the boy as nonverbal and said he was simply moving to self-regulate. The story was first reported by KCAL and KCBS in Pasadena, California. The doctor said he had already sent two assistants upstairs to ask the speech pathology office to control the jumping.

Family Questions Doctor's Conduct And Respect

He said the situation escalated when the noise continued. He expressed regret for his actions. The boy's grandmother said she did not see the confrontation coming. She said she was frightened for her grandson.

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She questioned how a doctor trained to treat patients with kindness and respect could treat a 7-year-old that way. The child's autism means he uses movement to manage his nervous system. In a separate and unrelated case, police in West Baltimore recognized the background of a video as a residence and responded. Officers found a man named Jones on the porch and arrested him on an outstanding warrant.

Baltimore Police Arrest Man With Loaded Firearms

During the arrest, they noticed a brown satchel with a brown-and-black strap that Jones had worn during a livestream. The bag contained a loaded handgun with an extended magazine holding 20 rounds of ammunition. Officers also found a second loaded firearm, reported stolen, in Jones' front waistband. That gun contained 10 rounds.

At the time, Jones was on supervised release for a previous federal firearms conviction. The terms of his release prohibited him from possessing firearms or committing another federal, state or local crime. Jones is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. He faces a maximum of 15 years in prison for possessing a firearm as a prohibited person and up to two years for violating supervised release.