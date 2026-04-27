California Court Challenges Trump's Order to Restart Offshore Oil Drilling

A California judge has refused to lift an injunction blocking Sable Offshore from restarting its pipeline system despite a federal executive order issued under the Defense Production Act. The ruling sets up a legal showdown over federal versus state authority regarding energy security and environmental regulations.

President Trump's attempt to revive offshore oil production off the California coast via a Defense Production Act executive order has hit a significant legal roadblock.

While the executive order aimed to bolster America’s oil supply and national security by authorizing Sable Offshore to restart operations at the Santa Ynez Unit, a state judge has ruled that this federal directive does not supersede existing California court injunctions. This legal battle stems from a 2015 oil spill of 142,000 gallons caused by pipeline corrosion, leading to a previous court order halting production.

Sable Offshore, empowered by the Trump administration’s order and responding to rising gasoline prices, resumed pumping approximately 60,000 barrels of oil daily, creating around 100 new jobs with expectations of 200 more. However, Judge Donna Geck of the Santa Barbara Superior Court recently refused to lift the injunction, marking the first time a court has directly rejected Sable’s claim that the Defense Production Act allows it to bypass state law.

The core of the dispute revolves around the interpretation of federal versus state authority, particularly concerning energy security and environmental regulations. The California Attorney General and the Office of the State Fire Marshal have voiced concerns, with the Fire Marshal previously ruling that Sable had not adequately addressed pipeline repairs following the 2015 spill. Sable Offshore maintains that it has a safe restart of the pipeline and is operating under the authority granted by the President through Secretary Wright.

Despite the court’s ruling, the company continues to pump crude oil through the Santa Ynez system, anticipating a favorable outcome on appeal. The situation has created a legal gray area where oil is flowing, jobs are being created, and gasoline prices are potentially being impacted, all while the state court insists the operation is unlawful. The case is scheduled for a contempt of court hearing next month, adding another layer of complexity to the ongoing legal challenge.

This conflict extends beyond a simple regional dispute; it represents a broader test of federal authority in the realm of energy security when it clashes with California’s stringent regulatory framework. The state’s political leadership has consistently sought to curtail oil infrastructure, yet simultaneously faces the reality of needing that infrastructure to meet energy demands. The contradiction is becoming increasingly apparent, especially as the West Coast military installations rely on a reliable energy supply for national security.

J. Caldwell Flores, president and COO of Sable Offshore Corp., defended the restart as a safe and necessary step, while environmental groups like the Center for Biological Diversity argue that the Defense Production Act is being misused to circumvent environmental protections. The outcome of this legal battle will likely have significant implications for future energy projects and the balance of power between federal and state regulations in California and potentially beyond.

The possibility of a resolution through a higher court appeal or the evolving geopolitical landscape, such as a de-escalation of tensions with Iran, remains uncertain, leaving Sable Offshore operating in a precarious legal position





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