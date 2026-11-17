An atmospheric river storm will bring flooding rain, heavy mountain snow and gusty winds to California from Wednesday through Thursday, with risks stretching from the Bay Area to San Diego.

California is preparing for its most widespread storm of the season, an atmospheric river that will bring flooding rain, heavy mountain snow and gusty winds from Wednesday through Thursday.

The threat of flooding rainfall will stretch from the Bay Area down to Los Angeles and San Diego. An atmospheric river is a long, narrow plume of moisture that can flow thousands of miles high in the atmosphere, like a fire hose in the sky. Storms tap into that moisture and wring it out as heavy rain and mountain snow.

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El Nino Boosts Odds of Wet California Winter

California is likely to see more such storms in the weeks and months ahead as a potentially historic super El Niño boosts the odds of a wet winter. Northern California and the Pacific Northwest were already battered by a series of storms over the weekend into Monday. Massive waves pounded much of the Pacific Coast, damaging Monterey Bay's historic Capitola Wharf.

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Floodwater as deep as 2 feet inundated Bay Area highways, and wind gusts up to 64 mph buffeted Sonoma County. Parts of the coastline are still dealing with lingering high surf. The incoming storm could bring another surge of large waves Wednesday night into Thursday. Heavy downpours will arrive across the Bay Area and Central Coast beginning early Wednesday morning.

These areas are under a Level 2 of 4 risk for flooding rain Wednesday, according to the Weather Prediction Center. Rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches are forecast across much of the region, with 3 to 5 inches possible in spots, especially in the coastal mountain ranges. Much of the heaviest rain, including some thunderstorms, could fall in just three to six hours as the storm's front moves through, including during the Bay Area's morning commute.

Flooding Rain Threatens Bay Area and Southern Cities

Intense downpours on top of saturated ground from recent storms could flood roads. Off and on showers, and possibly a few thunderstorms, will stick around through Thursday after Wednesday morning's heavier burst. Farther inland, at least 1 inch of rain is likely across the Sacramento Valley and nearby Sierra Nevada foothills. Two inches or more is possible in some areas Wednesday and Thursday.

The flooding rain threat will spread to Los Angeles, San Diego and surrounding mountain areas by late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Parts of Southern California, including those metros, are under a Level 2 of 4 risk of flooding rain Thursday, according to the Weather Prediction Center. Rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches are possible across portions of Southern California, with locally higher amounts of 3 to 5 inches possible on some mountain slopes.

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The most impactful punch of heavy rain will last only a few hours from late Wednesday night through Thursday morning as it advances southward through Los Angeles. Flooding is possible in urban areas, and rockslides could tumble down on canyon roads. Recently burned areas could also be prone to flooding and debris flows, especially if thunderstorms bring short bursts of heavier rain.

Snow Accumulates and Winds Threaten California Travel

Burned ground cannot absorb as much water, and intense rainfall rates can loosen soil, making it easier for rain to carry it downhill. Cold air is also accompanying this storm. Winter storm warnings are posted for heavy snow in the Sierra Nevada, which, while beneficial for ski resorts, will cause major travel disruptions.

Mountain passes like Interstate 80 through Donner Pass will experience dangerous travel conditions beginning Wednesday, with snow falling at rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour alongside gusty winds. Up to a foot of snow could accumulate at elevations as low as 4,000 feet. Up to 3 feet is likely in some mountain locations above 5,000 feet through Thursday night. A few high peaks could receive up to 4 feet.

Strong winds will also accompany the storm. Gusts of 30 to 50 mph are possible in parts of the Bay Area and elsewhere in interior Northern California on Tuesday night and Wednesday. That could be strong enough to down a few trees and cause scattered power outages. By Meteorologists Tyler Ory and Chris Dolce