California has barred Waymo from operating or testing driverless vehicles on state freeways after repeated incidents in construction zones, citing an imminent hazard. Waymo says it is cooperating and has temporarily restricted freeway operations in other markets.

The California Department of Motor Vehicles has banned Waymo from operating or testing its driverless vehicles on all California freeways, saying the vehicles pose an imminent hazard to public safety.

Waymo Banned From California Freeways

The restrictions were issued last Wednesday, according to department spokesperson Jonathan Groveman. The ban follows three Waymo autonomous vehicles entering an active construction closure on U.S. Route 101 near Burlingame on Nov. 5. Another incident occurred the next day involving California Highway Patrol vehicles on Highway 280 in San Francisco, the department said. Video of the Nov. 6 incident circulated widely on social media last week.

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In the footage, a Waymo vehicle can be seen trying to bypass California Highway Patrol vehicles conducting a traffic break. Groveman said the department determined that Waymo's driverless freeway operations pose an imminent hazard due to recurring incursions into active construction zones where workers, vehicles and equipment are present. He added that similar incidents previously occurred on May 18.

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A Waymo spokesperson said the recent freeway construction zone encounters on U.S. 101 in California did not involve any injuries or collisions and that the company prioritizes safety. In alignment with its safety-first principles, Waymo has also temporarily restricted freeway operations across its other operating markets to evaluate performance. The spokesperson said Waymo is working with the California DMV and other state officials diligently and responsibly to resume freeway operations.

Surface Street Services Remain Active

Waymo continues to operate its vehicles as normal on California surface streets, according to the company. California's restrictions will remain in effect until Waymo demonstrates to the department that it has taken effective corrective actions to address the deficiencies that precipitated the restrictions, Groveman said. Waymo's autonomous vehicles expanded onto freeways and interstates around San Francisco, Los Angeles and Phoenix last year. The Associated Press reported that Josh Kelety contributed to this story from Phoenix.

The ban marks a significant setback for Waymo's expansion plans in California, where it has been operating a growing robotaxi service. The DMV's action specifically targets freeway operations, leaving surface street service intact for now. The incidents on Nov. 5 and Nov. 6 raised concerns about how Waymo's autonomous systems handle active construction zones and interactions with law enforcement.

Broader Safety Review Underway

The video of the Nov. 6 encounter drew widespread attention and prompted questions about the safety of driverless vehicles on high-speed roads. Waymo has said it is evaluating its performance and cooperating with regulators. The company's voluntary pause on freeway operations in other markets suggests a broader review of its technology. California officials have made clear that freeway access will not be restored until they are satisfied with corrective measures.

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The DMV's decision reflects heightened scrutiny of autonomous vehicle safety as robotaxis become more common. The department has not provided a timeline for when Waymo might resume freeway testing or operations. The company continues to serve riders on surface streets in California while the freeway ban remains in place.