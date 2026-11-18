The Calgary Wranglers suffered a 3-2 overtime defeat against the Coachella Valley Firebirds, setting the stage for Jonathan Huberdeau's highly anticipated return to the lineup.

The Calgary Wranglers fell to the Coachella Valley Firebirds with a 3-2 loss in overtime on Tuesday night. The defeat occurred at the Saddledome, where the visitors secured the victory in the first game of a back-to-back series matchup.

Game Summary and Goal Scorers

Abram Wiebe opened the scoring for Calgary just 3:17 into the first period, providing an early advantage for the home team. The lead did not last, as Devin Kaplan of the Firebirds leveled the score around the six-minute mark of the second period.

Also read Flames loan Jonathan Huberdeau to AHL for conditioning stint

Lleyton Roed then gave Coachella Valley a 2-1 lead, holding onto it through the majority of the third period. However, Alex Nylander tied the game with just under five minutes remaining in regulation, forcing the contest into extra time.

Coachella Valley secured the win when Ty Nelson scored 2:26 into overtime. This result meant the Firebirds took the first game of the series from their western opponents.

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Jonathan Huberdeau Returns to Practice

A significant development for the upcoming series involves the return of forward Jonathan Huberdeau. He is set to rejoin the team for the second game of the series on Wednesday night after missing time due to injury.

Huberdeau underwent hip resurfacing surgery last March. As part of his recovery process, he completed a two-game conditioning stint with the Wranglers before being eligible to return to the Calgary Flames roster.

Coaching Strategy and Roster Management

Wranglers head coach Brett Sutter emphasized a cautious approach to managing Huberdeau's return. The coaching staff is aware of the significant nature of the surgery and is prioritizing the player's long-term health over immediate on-ice contribution.

Sutter stated that the team wants to set the veteran forward up for success in both his playing time and overall performance. They plan to monitor his shifts carefully to avoid overexertion given his age and recent medical history.

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This strategic management highlights the organization's focus on integrating him back into the lineup without risking further injury. The goal is a seamless transition back to regular game action.

Schedule and Series Outlook

The two clubs will meet again for the second game of the series on Wednesday night. The puck drop at the Saddledome is scheduled for 7 p.m. local time.

With Huberdeau potentially available for the second contest, the dynamic of the series shifts significantly for the home team. Calgary now faces the opportunity to even the series after losing the opener in overtime.