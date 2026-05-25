Calgary woman seeks justice after paralegal mishandles $13,000 settlement

A Calgary woman, Samantha Kirkpatrick, sued a contractor over shoddy work and hired a paralegal named John McDonald to represent her. However, she never received the $13,000 settlement the paralegal negotiated, and Alberta's lack of regulation has left her with little recourse. McDonald has faced fraud investigations and is now working in an unrelated field.

A Calgary woman got a $13,000 settlement in a civil case but says the paralegal who represented her never delivered the money. Her case is raising questions about the lack of paralegal oversight and consumer protection for the people who hire them — especially in Alberta .

When Samantha Kirkpatrick sued a contractor over shoddy work with the help of a Calgary paralegal, she says she never got the $13,000 settlement the paralegal negotiated, and Alberta's lack of regulation has left her with little recourse. Seven other people say they have had problems after hiring McDonald, including withheld settlements, incomplete work or missed deadlines. Calgary police launched two fraud investigations into complaints brought by McDonald's former clients.

The Law Society of Saskatchewan has opened an investigation connected to McDonald's licence there. McDonald said he is in the process of shutting down his paralegal services and referring clients to other practitioners, and that he's now working in an unrelated field





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Paralegal Oversight Consumer Protection Alberta Regulation Fraud Investigations Paralegal Services John Mcdonald Samantha Kirkpatrick Contractor Shoddy Work Settlement Bank Bank Holding Funds Client's And Lawyer's Personal Funds Audited Trust Accounts

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