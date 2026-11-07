Calgary Woman Gets Absolute Discharge for Throwing Pylon From 14th-Floor Balcony

A 28-year-old Calgary woman who threw a nearly six-kilogram pylon from a 14th-floor balcony pleaded guilty to mischief and was granted an absolute discharge, meaning no conviction or penalty.

A 28-year-old Calgary woman who threw a nearly six-kilogram pylon from a 14th-floor balcony has been granted an absolute discharge. She pleaded guilty Friday to a lesser offence of mischief.

She had originally been charged with mischief causing danger to life. The absolute discharge means a conviction will not appear on her criminal record and she will not face any penalty. Police had linked the woman to a video that spread quickly on social media. The video showed her tossing the pylon from a downtown highrise on an afternoon in January.

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Judge Warns of Fatal Consequences

No one was hurt. Provincial court Justice Michael Ewenson cautioned that the incident could have ended much worse. The pylon landed on a busy sidewalk.

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"You could have killed somebody," the judge said. "But you weren't seeking to do any harm on that date. It obviously was just a situation where - out of anger, out of frustration, whatever - you threw something off the balcony, not thinking about where it could land.

" Ewenson described the act as a one-off. He said it is not against the public interest for her to avoid punishment. The judge said the woman has fetal alcohol syndrome, a disorder in which impulse control is a hallmark issue. Defence lawyer Alain Hepner agreed the condition influenced his client's decision.

Defense Cites Abuse and Disorder

He added that she had just left an abusive relationship.

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"It was just sad, a little bit of alcohol, people annoying her because of her past, and that happened," Hepner told court. Crown prosecutor Marino Eliopoulos called it a "very misadvised prank.

Remorse Aids in Sentencing Decision

" Eliopoulos said the woman confessed to police that she had thrown the pylon. Her remorse helped in the case. A similar case in Toronto ended with two years probation, community service and a $2,000 fine. In 2019, a woman tossed a chair from a 45th-floor balcony in Calgary.

It crashed near a woman with a child in a stroller, but no one was injured. Video of that stunt also went viral. The woman, who was 20 at the time, pleaded guilty to mischief endangering life. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2026.