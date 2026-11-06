Calgary woman granted absolute discharge for throwing pylon from 14th-floor balcony

A 28-year-old Calgary woman who threw a nearly six-kilogram pylon from a 14th-floor balcony pleaded guilty to mischief and received an absolute discharge, meaning no criminal record and no penalty.

A 28-year-old Calgary woman who threw a nearly six-kilogram pylon from a 14th-floor balcony has been granted an absolute discharge after pleading guilty to a lesser offence of mischief.

The ruling means a conviction will not appear on her criminal record and she will face no penalty. The woman had initially been charged with mischief causing danger to life. Police linked her to a video that spread quickly on social media showing her tossing the pylon from a downtown highrise on an afternoon in January. No one was hurt.

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Judge Highlights Potential Danger

Provincial court Justice Michael Ewenson cautioned that the outcome could have been far worse because the pylon landed on a busy sidewalk. You could have killed somebody, the judge said. But you weren't seeking to do any harm on that date, he added. It obviously was just a situation where, out of anger, out of frustration, whatever, you threw something off the balcony, not thinking about where it could land, Ewenson said.

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He described the action as a one-off and said it is not against the public's interest for her to avoid punishment. The woman has fetal alcohol syndrome, and impulse control is a hallmark issue of the disorder, the judge said. Defence lawyer Alain Hepner agreed the condition influenced his client's decision and added that she had just left an abusive relationship.

It was just sad, a little bit of alcohol, people annoying her because of her past, and that happened, Hepner told court. Crown prosecutor Marino Eliopoulos called it a very misadvised prank and said the woman confessed to police that she threw the pylon. Eliopoulos said her remorse helped in the case. A similar case in Toronto ended with two years probation, community service and a $2,000 fine.

Previous Similar Cases Mentioned

In 2019, a woman tossed a chair from a 45th-floor balcony, crashing near a woman with a child in a stroller. No one was injured in that incident, but video of the stunt went viral. The woman, who was 20 at the time, pleaded guilty to mischief endangering life. The Calgary case was first reported by The Canadian Press on Nov. 6, 2026, by Dayne Patterson.