Calgary Woman Faces Sentencing in Grandparent Scam That Targeted Elderly Victims

Alana Duncan, a Calgary woman, pleaded guilty to fraud for her role in a grandparent scam. Prosecutors and defense lawyers propose a conditional sentence, raising concerns about denunciation and the severity of the crimes against elderly victims.

Alana Duncan, a Calgary woman, has pleaded guilty to seven counts of fraud over $5,000 for her involvement in a grandparent scam , a particularly cruel scheme targeting elderly victims . The crimes, which took place over a four-week period in the summer of 2023, saw Duncan acting as the in-person courier, collecting cash and even valuables from unsuspecting individuals, including three victims in their 90s.

The prosecutor, Don Couturier, described the operation as sophisticated and predatory, highlighting the emotional manipulation used to exploit vulnerable individuals. Despite the severity of the crimes and the significant financial losses suffered by the victims, Duncan's lawyers are arguing for a conditional sentence order, allowing her to serve her sentence at home. The sentencing hearing has brought to light the details of the scam, including the heartbreaking stories of those affected and the ongoing debate over an appropriate punishment.\The mechanics of the grandparent scam, as revealed through court documents, were chillingly efficient. The victims, all elderly women, received phone calls from individuals posing as police officers or, more often, as a grandson in distress. The callers spun elaborate tales of arrest and the urgent need for bail money, carefully instructing the victims to keep the matter private, effectively isolating them from potential sources of help and verification. This element of secrecy was crucial to the scam's success. The victims, believing they were aiding a loved one, would withdraw significant sums of money from their banks, typically between $6,500 and $10,000. Alana Duncan would then collect the money in person. The case of the 94-year-old victim, who offered her valuable coin collection when she didn't have the cash, exemplifies the desperation and emotional distress caused by the scam. The total amount stolen from the seven victims amounted to $70,000, underscoring the substantial financial impact of the fraud. The fact that the police have not charged the other individuals involved in the scam raises questions about the scope of the investigation and the extent of the criminal network responsible.\The joint submission put forth by the prosecutor and the defense counsel proposes a conditional sentence order, which would entail Duncan serving her sentence at home under strict conditions. These conditions would include a year of house arrest followed by a year of curfew. In addition, Duncan has agreed to pay $18,000 in restitution, reflecting her proportional involvement in the scheme. Defense lawyer Mary Stephensen emphasized Duncan's sincere remorse, presenting an apology letter to the court. However, Justice Michele Hollins expressed hesitation regarding the joint submission, particularly concerning the sentencing principle of denunciation, which reflects society's condemnation of the offender's actions. The judge acknowledged the need to balance the factors in the case, including the severity of the crimes, the vulnerability of the victims, and the potential for rehabilitation. The sentencing hearing highlights the tension between the desire to punish the offender and the consideration of individual circumstances. Justice Hollins has reserved her decision until Monday, indicating that she is carefully weighing the arguments and the implications of her judgment. The outcome of the sentencing will have important ramifications for the victims, the offender, and the broader community, as it sets a precedent for how similar cases will be handled in the future





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Grandparent Scam Fraud Sentencing Elderly Victims Calgary

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