A woman died and two others were hospitalized after a fire broke out at a southwest Calgary apartment building on Monday night. The Calgary Fire Department responded to the 7700 block of Elbow Drive S.W. around 9:45 p.m. to find flames coming from a third-floor window. Crews evacuated residents and located an unconscious woman in a neighboring unit who later died in the hospital. Two other residents suffered smoke inhalation injuries. Calgary Firefighters also responded to separate garage and kitchen fires in the city late Monday night with no injuries reported. The causes of all three incidents remain under investigation.

A woman has died and two other residents suffered injuries following a significant fire at an apartment building in southwest Calgary on Monday night. The Calgary Fire Department was dispatched to a three-storey, twelve-unit apartment complex located in the 7700 block of Elbow Drive S.W. around 9:45 p.m. when firefighters arrived, residents were already evacuating the building and visible flames were emerging from a third-floor window.

Rescue Operations and Casualty Details

Firefighters initially attacked the blaze from the exterior before entering the structure to ensure all occupants were safe. The Calgary Fire Department confirmed that everyone inside the specific unit where the fire originated successfully escaped without injury, although a cat was found deceased inside that same apartment. While conducting a search of a neighboring apartment unit, crews encountered thick smoke and located an unconscious woman.

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Emergency crews carried the unconscious resident outside and immediately began resuscitation efforts alongside paramedics who had arrived on the scene. Despite their best efforts to revive her, the woman was rushed to a local hospital where she unfortunately died while en route. In addition to the fatality, two other residents who were in the building during the incident suffered from smoke inhalation injuries.

Simultaneous Fires in Calgary Neighborhoods

The Calgary Fire Department responded to two other separate fire incidents late Monday night and early Tuesday morning, further stretching emergency resources. At approximately 11:10 p.m., crews were called to a garage fire located in the 1400 block of 39 Street S.W. Firefighters were able to quickly contain the blaze to the garage area, and no injuries were reported from that incident.

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At 12:25 a.m., fire crews responded to a kitchen fire at a multi-unit residential building in the northeast community of Taradale. Residents were in the process of evacuating the building when firefighters arrived on the scene. Crews extinguished the remaining flames and ensured that all hot spots within the building were completely put out.

Investigation and Ongoing Procedures

Firefighters remained at the scene of the Elbow Drive fire overnight to assist investigators with their work. Authorities have not yet determined the cause of the fire that claimed the woman's life. The causes of all three fires that occurred across the city over the course of the night remain under active investigation by the relevant authorities. No further details regarding the status of the injured residents have been released at this time.