Explore the definitive Calgary weekend itinerary featuring Elvis Costello, Flames vs Blackhawks, and top holiday markets like Zoolights and the Winter Market.

Calgary residents and visitors have a packed slate of cultural, sporting, and seasonal events to enjoy this upcoming weekend from November 20 through 23. The city's entertainment calendar highlights a diverse mix of attractions, ranging from a high-profile musical performance by two-time Grammy winner Elvis Costello to pivotal Western Hockey League matchups at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Additionally, the kickoff of several major holiday displays and markets provides ample opportunities for family-friendly activities and seasonal shopping throughout the metropolitan area.

Elvis Costello Acoustic Show and Holiday Lights

Elvis Costello will perform a solo acoustic concert at 8 p.m. on Saturday, November 21, at the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium located at 1415 14 Ave. N.W. This intimate musical event is presented by the Owen Hart Foundation and offers a rare chance to hear the renowned artist perform his extensive catalog in an acoustic setting. The concert represents a significant cultural highlight for music lovers in the region, adding a touch of international star power to the local weekend lineup.

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Simultaneously, the city begins its transition into the holiday season with the opening of major light displays. The 40th annual Lions Festival of Lights opens to the public at 5 p.m. on Saturday, November 21, at the Confederation Park Golf Course on 24 Avenue and 14 Street N.W. This outdoor Christmas light display allows guests to view the illuminations by driving past or walking through the grounds. Following this initial opening, the festival operates nightly from 5:30 p.m. to midnight from November 22 through January 8, 2027, providing a long-running festive attraction for the community.

Professional Hockey Schedule at the Saddledome

Professional hockey fans have a busy schedule at the Scotiabank Saddledome, located at 555 Saddledome Rise S.E., starting with WHL action on Friday, November 20. The Calgary Hitmen face off against the Edmonton Oil Kings at 7 p.m. in a local rivalry game that draws significant attention from junior hockey enthusiasts in Alberta. This match kicks off a series of games for the Hitmen throughout the weekend, keeping the energy high at the arena.

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The main event for professional fans arrives on Saturday, November 21, when the Calgary Flames take on the Chicago Blackhawks at 2:30 p.m. This National Hockey League matchup is a key fixture for the home team as they look to secure points in their conference standings. The game at the Saddledome provides a major sporting spectacle for the weekend, drawing fans from across the city to witness the action in person.

The hockey action continues on Sunday, November 22, with the Calgary Hitmen hosting the Swift Current Broncos at 2 p.m. This particular game features a special celebration for the team's mascot, Farley the Fox, whose birthday is being honored during the event. The family-friendly atmosphere at the Saddledome concludes the weekend's sports programming with a community-focused presentation for young fans and supporters of the Hitmen.

Holiday Markets and Winter Entertainment Options

The Calgary Winter Market opens at Eau Claire Plaza, located at 139 Barclay Parade S.W., offering a European-inspired holiday shopping experience from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The market operates on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from November 19 through December 13. Visitors can browse unique gifts and enjoy various food and beverages, making it a prime destination for those seeking holiday cheer and artisanal products during the winter months.

Another significant seasonal attraction is Zoolights at the Wilder Institute's Calgary Zoo, located at 210 St. George's Drive N.E. This family-friendly event transforms the zoo with thousands of sparkly holiday lights and runs until January 3, 2027. The extended duration of the event allows families to plan multiple visits throughout the season, providing a consistent source of entertainment and seasonal ambiance for residents and tourists alike.

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Shoppers interested in handmade goods can visit the Inglewood Holiday Market at the Quonset at the Crossroads Farmers Market, located at 1235 26 Ave. S.E. This market takes place on November 20, 21, 27, and 28, featuring more than 60 vendors selling unique items. Attendees can also enjoy tasty treats and listen to live local music, creating a vibrant community atmosphere that supports local artisans and performers. For those looking for a broader international selection, the Spruce Meadows International Christmas Market at 18011 Spruce Meadows Way S.W. opens on November 20. This market runs from November 20-22, 27-29, and December 4 to 6, offering unique gifts and seasonal treats in a prestigious equestrian setting.

Theater and Additional Cultural Performances

Theatre enthusiasts have a compelling option with the production of Sherlock Holmes: The Hunt for Moriarty at Vertigo Theatre, located at 115 Ninth Ave S.E. Running until December 19, this performance is based on the works of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle and centers on a mystery involving a junior government clerk found dead on railway tracks. The plot thickens when papers containing closely guarded government secrets are discovered, prompting Mycroft Holmes to task his brother Sherlock with the investigation. This theatrical offering provides a narrative-driven experience that appeals to fans of classic detective fiction and stage dramas.

These diverse events collectively illustrate the rich cultural and recreational landscape of Calgary during this weekend. From the acoustic tones of Elvis Costello at the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium to the fast-paced action of the Flames and Hitmen, the city offers varied entertainment options. Whether visitors prefer the festive lights of the Lions Festival of Lights and Zoolights, the artisanal charm of the Calgary Winter Market and Inglewood Holiday Market, or the dramatic tension of Vertigo Theatre's latest production, there are numerous ways to engage with the community's seasonal activities.