Calgary Weekend Events Guide Nov 5 to 8 Including Flames Games and Holiday Markets

Explore top Calgary events from Nov 5 to 8 including Flames hockey games, Millarville Christmas Market, JazzYYC, and local theatre performances.

Visitors and residents in Calgary have a dense schedule of cultural, sporting, and seasonal activities to attend this week, with major highlights centered around the Calgary Flames hockey matchups and the opening of the Millarville Christmas Market. The city's entertainment landscape features live jazz performances from the JazzYYC Canadian Festival, a specialized noodle festival supporting charity, and several theatrical productions running across various downtown and regional venues through early November.

Calgary Flames Schedule and Venue Details

The Calgary Flames hockey team will host two National Hockey League games at the Scotiabank Saddledome this weekend, offering fans opportunities to see their team compete against Western Conference rivals and a Philadelphia squad. On Friday, November 6, the Flames take on the Anaheim Ducks at 7 p.m., with the game taking place at the facility located at 555 Saddledome Rise S.E. in Calgary.

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Following the midweek matchup, the Flames return to the Scotiabank Saddledome on Sunday, November 8 for a 6 p.m. game against the Philadelphia Flyers. The venue continues to serve as the central hub for major sporting events in the city, drawing crowds for high-stakes hockey action throughout the regular season. Fans planning to attend either the Ducks or Flyers games should prepare for significant traffic and parking demand given the proximity of other weekend events.

Holiday Shopping and Artisan Markets

The Millarville Christmas Market opens its doors to the public to allow shoppers to begin their holiday gift purchasing well in advance of the December rush. This authentic market event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. during two distinct blocks of dates: first from November 5 to 8, and again from November 12 to 15. The market is hosted by the Millarville Racing and Agricultural Society at 306097 192 St. W. in Millarville, Alberta, providing a rural holiday experience for attendees.

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In addition to the rural market, the Authentically Curated Holiday Market offers a unique shopping experience focused on Indigenous artistry and craftsmanship. This event features gifts from more than 40 local First Nations, Métis, and Inuit artists, ensuring that shoppers can find distinct, culturally significant items. The market operates on Saturday, November 7 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Sunday, November 8 from 12 p.m. until the evening. It is held at the Kerby Centre, located at 1133 Seventh Ave. S.W. in Calgary.

Culinary Festivals and Jazz Performances

Food enthusiasts can participate in the YYC Noodle Festival, which runs from November 5 to 15 across various locations throughout Calgary. This culinary event is a collaborative partnership between Hung's Noodles, Roots Collective, and Mach Media, designed to raise funds and support for the Leftovers Foundation. Attendees can sample noodle dishes prepared by different local restaurants, highlighting the city's diverse dining scene while contributing to a charitable cause.

Music lovers have access to the JazzYYC Canadian Festival, which fills the city with homegrown jazz talent for six consecutive nights. The festival, running from November 3 to 8, features both established musical voices and rising stars performing at various venues throughout Calgary. This event underscores the city's commitment to supporting local arts and provides a sophisticated evening option for those not attending hockey games or theatrical shows.

Theatre and Cinematic Concert Experiences

For those seeking entertainment beyond sports and markets, the FILMharmonique Orchestra presents The Nightmare Before Christmas in concert at the Jubilee Auditorium. This live musical event, featuring music from Tim Burton's classic film, takes place on Friday, November 6 at 7:30 p.m. The performance is located at 1415 14 Ave. N.W., offering a unique blend of cinematic nostalgia and live orchestral accompaniment for movie buffs and music fans alike.

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Theatre-goers can choose from several ongoing productions, including Evil Dead: The Musical, which runs until November 14 at the Martha Cohen Theatre. This gory, campy parody condenses Sam Raimi's cult-classic horror films The Evil Dead, Evil Dead II, and Army of Darkness into a single rock musical performance at 215 Eighth Ave S.E. Additionally, Stage West Calgary presents Unnecessary Farce, a story of misunderstandings and revelations, running until November 8 at 727 42 Ave. S.E.

Longer-running entertainment options include Foolsloose: A Cutloose Parody at Jubilations Dinner Theatre. This musical, which follows a big-city kid moving to a small country town, runs until January 9, 2027. Located at 1002 37 St. S.W., it offers a continuous performance schedule for tourists and locals looking for consistent weekend entertainment. These diverse options ensure that Calgary remains a vibrant hub for cultural engagement throughout the autumn season.