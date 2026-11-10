Calgary Weather Stays Mild as Heavy Rain Hits Vancouver Island

Calgary weather stays mild with highs of 11 C on Tuesday, while heavy rain and flood warnings threaten Vancouver Island and Whistler in British Columbia.

Calgary and the rest of southern Alberta will enjoy pleasant conditions through the middle of the week, with daytime highs in the mid-teens. Forecasters at Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) describe these readings as well above average for this time of year. In Calgary, the daytime high on Tuesday will reach 11 C, which is seven degrees warmer than the normal high for the season.

While Alberta stays dry, a strong Pacific storm is bringing heavy rain, snow and mixed precipitation to southern British Columbia on Tuesday and Wednesday. The region is already saturated after several earlier systems, and the new moisture raises concern about flooding and landslides on the west coast.

Also read Vancouver Island Faces Dual Weather Alerts as Atmospheric River Approaches

Heavy Rain Systems Strike Vancouver Island

Vancouver Island faces the most severe rainfall of this week. ECCC warns that rainfall rates will intensify on Tuesday afternoon and persist overnight and through much of Wednesday, reaching up to 10 to 15 mm/h, with occasional bursts of up to 20 mm/h.

The intense low-pressure system from the Pacific basin is pushing moisture into the already saturated southwest portion of British Columbia. Forecasters expect between 120 and 160 millimetres of rain in some areas near Whistler, and between 200 and 250 millimetres in places like Vancouver Island.

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This is the third moisture-laden system to hit the region in less than a week. Periods of intense and persistent rainfall have already saturated the ground, so there is little capacity for the additional water to soak in.

Environment and Climate Change Canada Warnings

ECCC has issued orange and yellow rainfall warnings for the affected areas of British Columbia. In its warnings, the agency states that localized flooding is likely and that some roads may become impassable.

The agency also cautions that visibility will likely be suddenly reduced at times. Landslides may occur in vulnerable areas such as steep slopes, deforested areas or recent burn scars, and residents in those zones should take the warnings seriously.

The rain is expected to taper off briefly in southwestern British Columbia before another system arrives at the end of the week. ECCC forecasters note that precipitation rates will ease on Wednesday afternoon, but periods of light to moderate rain will continue on Thursday. Another weather system is forecast to approach the island on Friday.

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Calgary Weather Outlook for Remembrance Day

The Remembrance Day forecast for Calgary calls for a warm but windy day, with a daytime high of 16 C and temperatures around 11 C by the late morning. Sustained southwest winds of 20 to 30 km/h are expected, with gusts closer to 40 to 60 km/h.

Overnight temperatures in Calgary will stay above freezing for most of the coming week. At times, the overnight lows will exceed the average daytime high of 4 C. The normal low for Calgary at this time of year is -8 C, so these mild nights mark a sharp departure from seasonal norms.