Calgary Weather Record Highs and Fire Advisories in Southern Alberta

Calgary approaches a historic temperature record on Nov 12 with highs near 17 C while southern Alberta faces dry conditions and fire advisories.

Calgary and the broader southern Alberta region are currently experiencing an unusually warm weather pattern that is challenging seasonal norms. Daytime high temperatures across the area are projected to reach the high teens to low 20s on Thursday, creating conditions that are significantly warmer than average for this time of year. This persistent warmth is expected to continue with double-digit daytime highs anticipated through early next week, including during the Grey Cup Sunday events.

Approaching Historical Temperature Records

Temperatures in Calgary are expected to peak at 17 C on Thursday, a figure that places the city very close to its historical temperature record for November 12. According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, the official record high for this specific date was set in 1934 at 20 C. The current forecast indicates that while the city is nearing this milestone, it has not yet officially broken the seventy-year-old benchmark, though the margin is narrow and the trend remains steeply upward.

Also read Calgary Weather Stays Mild as Heavy Rain Hits Vancouver Island

Dry Conditions Prompt Fire Advisories

Despite the unusually high temperatures, southern Alberta is facing a prolonged period of dry weather that has significant implications for public safety. The lack of precipitation has been severe enough that several municipalities in the region have been forced to issue fire-related advisories. These warnings highlight the heightened risk of wildfires and the urgent need for caution among residents and businesses operating in the dry landscape. The dry spell is expected to persist in Calgary until the end of next week, maintaining these elevated risks.

Overnight Lows Well Above Seasonal Averages

The warm trend is not limited to daylight hours, as overnight lows are also remaining stubbornly high. From Thursday until Monday, overnight temperatures are projected to stay above freezing, ranging from 0 C to 2 C. This is a stark contrast to the average low temperature for Calgary during this period, which typically sits at a much colder -8 C. This persistent above-freezing night-time weather prevents the ground from cooling down effectively, further contributing to the dry conditions and fire danger.

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Wind Conditions and Regional Precipitation

Weather patterns in the region are also being influenced by stronger westerly winds flowing along the foothills on Thursday. Although these winds are expected to be felt across the landscape, they should remain below the warning threshold, with Calgary anticipating sustained wind speeds between 15 to 30 km/h. Meanwhile, significant weather changes are on the horizon for neighboring regions. More rain is expected along the west coast on Friday and Saturday, with some of that precipitation expected to reach the southeastern portion of British Columbia, though it should not impact the dry conditions in Calgary.

Extended Forecast and Regional Outlook

The current warm and dry weather system is expected to maintain its grip on southern Alberta for the foreseeable future. Residents can expect these double-digit daytime highs to continue without interruption until early next week. This forecast period covers major local events and daily activities, requiring the public to remain aware of the fire advisories and the unusually mild temperatures. The contrast between the dry south and the wetter conditions developing in British Columbia highlights the sharp regional variations in the current weather system.