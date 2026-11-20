Calgary faces below-zero temperatures and hazardous icy road conditions this weekend. Prepare for travel disruptions as cold air and moisture create slippery surfaces across Alberta.

Residents in Calgary should prepare for a distinctly chilly weekend as daytime high temperatures are forecast to remain between -2 C and -7 C. Overnight lows will drop further, settling between -9 C and -11 C across the region. This significant cold snap is being driven by a low-pressure system positioned over the northern half of the western provinces, which is actively pulling cold air toward the southern borders.

Key Temperature Drops and Precipitation

While light and scattered snow is expected to fall over most of Alberta, portions of British Columbia and Saskatchewan will also experience these winter conditions. The primary atmospheric mechanism involves a low-pressure system that is not only transporting cold air but also carrying embedded moisture. This combination creates the potential for measurable precipitation, although the volume of new snowfall may not be the most disruptive factor for daily commutes.

Also read Calgary Water Use Drops Below Target Under Stage 4 Restrictions

Hazardous Road Conditions and Ice Buildup

The most critical concern for drivers and pedestrians is the accumulation of measurable snow and ice on existing surfaces. Infrastructure such as sidewalks, parking lots, driveways, and side streets will likely become coated in hazardous layers. Particular attention should be paid to bridge decks and the on and off ramps, which freeze faster and more severely than standard roadways due to exposure on multiple sides.

Cloud Cover Limits Melting Potential

Weather patterns for the weekend will favor increased cloud cover over sunshine. This lack of solar radiation, combined with daytime highs that remain well below the seasonal average, will significantly limit any potential melting. The cold air mass ensures that any precipitation that falls will likely remain frozen, creating persistent icy patches that will not clear up during the day.

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Current Road Status and Fog Risks

According to reports from 511Alberta, road conditions in central and southern Alberta were mostly bare as of 9 a.m. on Friday. However, some areas showed partial coverage with snow and ice, indicating a transition phase. Fog was also present across southeastern Alberta early on Friday morning, and meteorologists warn that it could return in the mornings across the region, further reducing visibility for early travelers.

Week Ahead Temperature Recovery

Looking beyond the current weekend, there is a forecast trend toward warmer temperatures early next week. Daytime highs are expected to start moving toward the freezing mark. By the middle of the week, conditions may improve significantly, with Calgary potentially seeing daytime highs as warm as 5 C, allowing for better melting and safer travel conditions.