Chinook winds drive Calgary to a high of 10 C before a low-pressure system brings wind warnings and mixed precipitation to the region, with arctic air arriving by Sunday.

Calgary achieved temperatures exceeding 10 C on Wednesday afternoon, marking a significant mid-week warmup driven by early morning Chinook winds. This sudden rise in heat occurred as a ridge of high pressure settled over the area, clearing the skies for a sunny and unusually mild afternoon. The city will remain under the influence of this high-pressure system through Thursday, maintaining above-seasonal conditions before a major shift in weather patterns arrives later in the weekend.

Chinook Winds Fuel Unseasonable Warmth

Calgary hit a daily high of 10 C, a result of warm air flowing down the eastern slopes of the mountains. The Chinook winds initiated the temperature spike early in the morning, stripping away cooler air and replacing it with warmer currents from the Pacific. This atmospheric anomaly is not typical for late November, but the persistent high-pressure ridge has kept the cloud cover low and the skies bright, allowing solar radiation to further heat the surface. The combination of clear skies and warm advection has created a microclimate that feels more like early autumn than late fall.

Also read Weather Forecast London Ontario: Sun Returns Then Rain Expected

Low Pressure Brings Wind Warnings and Precipitation

A powerful low-pressure system moving across the Pacific is beginning to impact western Canada, particularly British Columbia's interior. This system is causing mixed precipitation in the Kootenays region of British Columbia, bringing snow and rain to higher elevations. Simultaneously, the pressure gradient between the high-pressure system in Alberta and the low in British Columbia has generated strong winds. A yellow level wind warning is now in effect for regions west of Calgary and Lethbridge. Meteorologists warn that wind gusts could reach speeds of 100 km/h during Thursday, creating hazardous driving conditions on highways and posing risks to outdoor activities.

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Rocky Mountains Block Most Storm Systems

While the low-pressure system is intense, the high elevations of the Rocky Mountains act as a natural barrier for southern Alberta. The mountain range inhibits much of the precipitation from crossing into the foothills and reaching the Calgary metro area. However, residents should still anticipate light rain showers between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. as the leading edge of the system passes through. After this brief window, the rest of the day is expected to be mainly cloudy and windy. Wind gusts from the west will persist, reaching speeds of 30 to 50 km/h in the afternoon. These clouds will eventually act like a thermal blanket, trapping the warm air generated during the day and preventing it from escaping into the upper atmosphere.

Forecast Shows Continued Warmth Until Arctic Shift

The combination of wind, cloud cover, and high pressure ensures that Thursday will also see above-seasonal temperatures. Calgary is forecast to reach a high of 8 C on Thursday afternoon, maintaining the unseasonably mild trend. Winds are expected to settle down overnight, leading to a cloudy start for Friday. However, the sky should clear up nicely by the afternoon, with temperatures stabilizing around a forecast high of 7 C. This above-average temperature pattern is projected to continue into Saturday. Residents can expect the warmth to persist until Sunday, when cooler Arctic air will finally move into the region. This influx of polar air will bring daytime highs back down to normal levels, hovering around freezing and effectively ending the November warm spell.