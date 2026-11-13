Calgary Water Use Stays Below Target Under Stage 4 Restrictions

Calgary water use stayed under the 500 million litre daily target on Thursday as Stage 4 restrictions remain while crews repair the Bearspaw South feeder main.

Water use in Calgary stayed below the City of Calgary's target on Thursday while Stage 4 water restrictions continued across the city. Thursday's consumption reached 477 million litres, placing the city inside the 'green zone' on its usage scale. The restrictions remain in place while crews work to fix the Bearspaw South feeder main.

The City of Calgary is asking residents and businesses to keep daily water demand below 500 million litres per day. The repair work on the Bearspaw South feeder main is the immediate trigger for the tighter rules now in effect across the city.

Also read Calgary water restrictions enter second week as use stays below target

Why the 500 Million Litre Daily Limit Matters for Calgary

The City of Calgary says water demand must stay below 500 million litres per day to continue providing reliable water service. Staying under that level also keeps enough water available for fighting fires and helps the overall water system keep working well.

Thursday's figure of 477 million litres sat 23 million litres below that threshold. That margin gives the city room to manage supply while crews carry out repairs on the Bearspaw South feeder main.

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A feeder main is a large pipe that carries water from one part of the system to another. When repairs take a main out of normal use, the rest of the network has to absorb demand with less capacity, which is why the city is asking everyone to cut back.

Outdoor Water Ban and Indoor Steps Residents Should Take

Outdoor water use is not permitted in Calgary while work on the Bearspaw South feeder main continues. The ban specifically includes the flooding of outdoor rinks, so ice rink preparation is also on hold during the repair period.

Beyond the outdoor restrictions, the City of Calgary urges residents and businesses to reduce their indoor water use. The city lists three practical steps that households can take to lower consumption.

First, run the washing machine and dishwasher only when they hold full loads. Second, flush the toilet only when needed rather than after every use. Third, keep showers short, at three minutes or less.

Businesses are included in the request, which means commercial users are also expected to look for ways to reduce indoor water demand during the repairs.

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Neighbouring Communities Also Asked to Reduce Water Use

The same plea to reduce water use applies to Airdrie, Chestermere, Strathmore and Tsuut'ina Nation. The request is not limited to Calgary, and residents in those communities are being asked to limit their consumption as well.

The source material does not describe the specific rules in place for Airdrie, Chestermere, Strathmore or Tsuut'ina Nation. Residents in those communities should check local guidance for their own municipality or nation to understand what applies to them.

The shared appeal shows that the Bearspaw South feeder main repair is affecting water planning beyond the city limits of Calgary. Reducing demand across the wider area supports the same goal of keeping the water system stable while repairs continue.

What Comes Next While Stage 4 Restrictions Continue

Stage 4 water restrictions remain in effect while the Bearspaw South feeder main is being fixed. The source does not provide an end date for the restrictions or for the repair work, so residents should continue following the city's guidance until it announces changes.

Calgary residents and businesses should keep daily use below 500 million litres to protect reliable service and firefighting supply. Thursday's 477 million litres shows the city is currently meeting that target, but the outdoor ban and indoor conservation requests still apply.