Calgary residents maintain water usage below 500 million litres daily, staying in the Green Zone while crews repair the Bearspaw South feeder main under Stage 4 restrictions.

Calgary water consumption remains firmly below the city's critical threshold of 500 million litres per day, allowing the municipality to maintain Stage 4 water restrictions while essential infrastructure repairs proceed. The continued compliance of residents and neighboring communities ensures the reliability of the municipal water supply and supports fire-fighting capabilities during the ongoing crisis.

Calgary Residents Hit Green Zone Targets

On Friday, the city recorded a water usage total of 482 million litres, demonstrating a clear adherence to conservation goals. This figure dropped further on Saturday to 476 million litres, placing the city firmly in the Green Zone for water usage classification. Mayor Jeromy Farkas acknowledged the community's effort on social media, highlighting that this marks the 17th consecutive day residents have kept usage within the required limits. The city's official website referenced the cultural anticipation of Grand Theft Auto 6 to emphasize the need for continued patience, stating that citizens must save water for a little longer while infrastructure work continues.

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Focus on Bearspaw South Feeder Main Repairs

The primary driver for these strict conservation measures is the critical need to fix the Bearspaw South feeder main. The City of Calgary has mandated these restrictions to ensure that water demand stays below the 500 million litre daily cap. Maintaining this lower volume is essential for providing reliable water service to the population and maintaining adequate reserves for emergency fire response. The city states that keeping the system below this limit is the only way to keep the water infrastructure functioning correctly during the repair period. Officials emphasize that these numbers are not arbitrary but are calculated to prevent system failure and ensure public safety.

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Specific Prohibitions and Conservation Tips

Under the current Stage 4 water restrictions, outdoor water use is strictly prohibited while crews work on the feeder main. This ban explicitly includes the flooding of outdoor rinks, a common winter activity in the region. The city has outlined three specific ways citizens can reduce their daily water consumption effectively. Residents are advised to run washing machines and dishwashers only when they are completely full to maximize efficiency. Another recommended practice is to flush toilets only when necessary, avoiding unnecessary water waste. Finally, the city suggests taking short, three-minute showers to significantly lower household water usage during the restriction period.

Regional Impact on Airdrie and Neighboring Areas

The water conservation plea extends beyond Calgary city limits to include residents in several surrounding areas. Those living in Airdrie, Chestermere, and Strathmore are also expected to adhere to similar conservation efforts to support regional water stability. The Tsuut'ina Nation is included in this collective call to reduce water usage, highlighting a coordinated regional response to the infrastructure challenge. This broad applicability ensures that the entire water network, including inter-municipal connections, benefits from reduced demand. By aligning usage across these communities, the overall pressure on the water supply system is minimized, facilitating a faster and safer repair of the Bearspaw South feeder main.